It's a much colder start to the work week after above seasonal temperatures over the weekend. Grab your toque as the day starts off a bit chilly, then a high of -7C and a wind chill of -14 C. Temperatures remain moderate until Wednesday when Environment Canada says the temperature will be about 3C and a chance of flurries. That high will not last long, snow continues and Thursday's low is expected to plunge to -21C.

Colder weather continues following Thursday night's low and through the weekend. Could the forecasted colder weather signal an opening of the Rideau Canal skateway in days to come?