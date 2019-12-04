OTTAWA -- Your Wednesday forecast calls for about two centimetres of snow in Ottawa. It's minus 6 degrees Celcius this morning but we'll climb above zero to 1C as the flurries fly to the ground. Overnight and into Thursday, the thermometer will read minus 4 but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10C.

Thursday: A chance of flurries with a mix of sun and cloud, a bit colder and -2C but feeling more like -10 with the wind chill.

More seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week and no storms or heavy snow accumulation in the 7-day forecast.