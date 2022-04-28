Middle Eastern restaurants in Ottawa are extending their hours for Ramadan

During Ramadan, many Muslims fast during the day and eat only at night. In previous years there were little to no options to eat out after hours, until now.

Magdi Bazara owns a Middle Eastern restaurant called 3Cents Café in Ottawa’s south end. Recently, Bazara changed the restaurant's hours of operation.

“We changed our timing to accommodate people who are fasting,” says Bazara.

During the past few weeks, he has kept his doors open overnight so those celebrating Ramadan has a place to gather and eat once they can break their fast.

“We have to fast from when the sun goes up to when it actually goes down," says Bazara

His restaurant is open during the day for the general public until 4 p.m. Bazara then reopens his doors at 10 p.m. and stays open until 3 a.m.

“Usually at that time the place here is so busy,” says Bazara. “Because they come and they socialize. They have the Middle Eastern profile or atmosphere that they can enjoy.”

The 3Cents Café isn’t the only place changing its hours for Ramadan. Phynicia in Barrhaven are also open overnight to cater to their Muslim guests.

“They feel like they’re back home,” says Phynicia manager, Ossama Al Bardan. “It’s been going very well. Everyone’s here, it’s very busy every day. It’s very good.”

Those observing Ramadan usually have a late night meal called Suhoor. Then they cannot eat again until sunset the following day.

“We offer not a heavy food,” says Al Bardan. “When you wake up in the middle of the night and you want to eat, you don’t really want to eat something heavy.”

Because of the pandemic, this is the first time both of these restaurants have been able to celebrate Ramadan with customers, in person. And they’re making the most of it.

“Back in the Middle East everyone cooks the same dishes with their own tweaks or spices,” says Bazara. “And that’s what we have done over here.”

The last day of Ramadan is Sunday.