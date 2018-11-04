

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Paramedics confirm the occupant of one of the planes involved in a mid-air collision in the city’s west end Sunday morning was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened in the area of McGee Side Road in Carp around 10 a.m.

After the mid-air collision, police say the smaller plane crashed into a field in the area of McGee Side Road, the other was redirected to the Ottawa International Airport. The airport confirmed that plane landed safely.

Witnesses told CTV's Mike Arsalides the occupants of the plane that landed at the Ottawa Airport were a father and son.

The Carp Airport said it had no details about the incident.

Police have closed a section of McGee Side Road between the 417 westbound offramp and William Mooney Road. They're asking commuters to avoid the area.

