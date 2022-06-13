Michael Buble coming to Ottawa this fall
Michael Bublé is stopping in Ottawa this fall, one of 11 Canadian dates on his ‘Higher’ tour.
The Grammy and Juno-winning singer will play the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and the Canadian Tire Centre website.
‘Higher’ is Bublé’s newest studio album, his ninth top-10 on Billboard’s album sales chart. The ‘Higher’ tour also includes 27 tour dates in the U.S., seven in South America and eight in Australia.
Here are the 11 Canadian dates:
- Oct. 1 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena
- Oct. 4 – Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome
- Oct. 5 – Edmonton, Rogers Place
- Oct. 7 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre
- Oct. 12 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 14 – Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre
- Oct. 15 – Hamilton, Ont., FirstOntario Centre
- Oct. 18 – Montreal, Bell Centre
- Oct. 19 – Quebec City, Que., Centre Videotron
- Oct. 21 – Halifax, Scotiabank Centre
- Oct. 22 – Moncton, N.B., Avenir Centre
Bublé's previous global tour, which ended last year, spanned 25 countries and saw 61 sold-out shows in the U.S. alone.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top aides testified Monday at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued on Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
Sentencing hearing underway for Toronto's van attacker, victims describe pain, anger
Grief and anger filled a Toronto courtroom on Monday as those deeply affected by the city's deadly van attack presented victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing for the man behind the rampage.
Stock declines signal a bear market; here's what that means
Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Toronto
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brampton school in lockdown after male reportedly seen with weapon, police say
A Brampton school has been placed under a lockdown amid a report that a male was seen shooting at a wall nearby.
-
Ontario school board student trustee killed in weekend car crash
A student trustee with an Ontario school board has died following a weekend car crash.
Montreal
-
1 child dead, another in critical condition after backyard pool accidents
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Quebec language law could push young Jews to leave Quebec, B'nai Brith says
A prominent Jewish organization is speaking out against Quebec's new language law, saying it will make it harder to recruit rabbis and could push Jewish people to leave the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Emergency declared in Echo Bay area due to oil spill
An emergency declaration is in place in the Echo Bay area following last week’s oil spill at Algoma Steel.
London
-
Monkeypox identified in the region: MLHU
The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Charge laid after $6,000 in damages to 'Holy Roller'
A London, Ont. man has been charged after the newly-restored Holy Roller sustained $6,000 in damages over the weekend.
-
Gunshots in south London neighbourhood
An investigation is underway after sounds of gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers waiting hours outside passport office
Anyone hoping to visit the passport office in Winnipeg will likely be faced with long lines.
-
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
-
Winnipeg's average mosquito trap counts rise over the weekend
City-wide average trap counts ballooned over the weekend in Winnipeg, with the daily average more than quadrupling in 24 hours.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in court
Yafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
-
Imitation gun pointed at driver during Guelph road rage incident
A Guelph man is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at a woman during a road rage incident on Friday.
Calgary
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
Flood watches and high streamflow advisories in Foothills County
The MD of Foothills County sits immediately south of Calgary and covers Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview and the Eden Valley Indian Reserve.
-
Calgary teen, last seen leaving Calaway Park, reported missing
RCMP has released photos of a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car outside an amusement park near Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Evacuation order lifted for northern Sask. community threatened by wildfire
An evacuation order for the northern Saskatchewan community of Stanley Mission has been lifted and its two-thousand residents are being allowed to return home today.
-
Saskatoon wastewater researchers see rise in COVID-19, levels remain low
The viral load of coronavirus in Saskatoon's wastewater rose 134 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
Saskatoon police lay impaired driving charge after crash injures child
Saskatoon police have charged a 31-year-old man after an investigation into a crash with a pedestrian.
Edmonton
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Central Alberta
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for parts of central Alberta as a massive weather system moves in from the south.
-
Michael Bublé to play Edmonton's Rogers Place
Michael Bublé is coming to Edmonton this fall. The Canadian superstar will play Rogers Place on Oct. 5.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Vancouver
-
Single beaver caused mass internet, cell service outages in Northern B.C.
Officials have now identified a beaver as the cause of a June outage which left many residents of northwestern B.C. without internet, landline and cellular service for more than eight hours.
-
Romance, extortion and investment: B.C. victims among those who lose the most to scams
British Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Increased rain could lead to higher risk of flooding in parts of B.C.
B.C. officials are warning that an increase in rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding in some parts of the province.
Regina
-
COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater remaining 'relatively stable': U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater declined again from last week but remain high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
RCMP Const. Shelby Patton remembered one year after death
Sunday marked one year since the death of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton, who was killed while on-duty with the Indian Head detachment.
-
From gorgeous to gory: How a Regina makeup artist hopes to get an edge in worldwide competition
Regina makeup artist and stylist Lindi Edge is the only Canadian finalist, as well as the only artist creating special effects and gore, at an international stylist competition.