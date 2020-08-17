OTTAWA -- A tornado warning issued by Environment Canada for parts of the Ottawa Valley has been downgraded, but a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect.

The tornado warning for the Petawawa – Pembroke – Cobden area said, "At 3:56 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. Doppler radar indicates a potential tornado 8 kilometres east of Cobden moving eastward at 40 kilometres per hour."

Environment Canada called the storm a "dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the weather agency says. "If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

At around 4:15 p.m., the tornado warning was changed to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada said, "At 4:12 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

"This severe thunderstorm is located just southeast of Pembroke, moving southeast at 25 km/h."

Locations impacted include:

Westmeath Provincial Park,

Locksley,

Stonebrook,

Huckabones Corners,

French Settlement,

Government Road,

Kathmae Siding,

Greenwood,

Lower Stafford,

Meath and

Perretton.

