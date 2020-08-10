OTTAWA -- You will be able to get your fuel, your fire, and that which you desire at the Port Elmsley Drive-In at the end of August.

Encore Drive-In Nights is bringing Metallica to screens across North America on Aug. 29 and Port Elmsley, between Perth and Smiths Falls, is among the screens on the list.

"We’ll be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set screening August 29th at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada," Metallica said on its website.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 noon local time. Every ticket purchase admits a carload of up to six people.