Metal rockers Mötley Crüe to headline 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest

    From left, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars attend the Motley Crue Press Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP / Richard Shotwell) From left, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars attend the Motley Crue Press Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP / Richard Shotwell)

    Ottawa Bluesfest organizers announced Tuesday the heavy-metal band Mötley Crüe will be one of the headliners for the 2024 edition of the festival.

    The band, which has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and garnered three Grammy nominations, will perform on the main stage on July 13, 2024.

    The California band's four members are made up of Nikki Six, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil and John 5.

    “I booked Tommy Lee at the festival when he was involved in a side-project several years ago and always thought it would be great to book Mötley Crüe one day. Well that day has arrived,” said Ottawa Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

    “And it gives us great pleasure to have landed one of the greatest rock bands of our times.”

    The band is currently wrapping up a world tour across Japan and Australia. The tour saw them play stadiums in Latin America, Europe and North America earlier in the year and followed their 2022 U.S. stadium tour with Def Leppard.

    Mötley Crüe is the second act to be announced on the main stage, after singer-songwriter Tyler Childers was confirmed on Oct. 13.

    General on-sale for general admission and VIP Club single-day passes for July 13, starts Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

    The 2024 edition of the Ottawa Bluesfest will take place from July 4 to 14, 2024.

      

