

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





April showers bring May flowers, but what does a messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain bring?

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Ottawa-Gatineau, calling for a messy weather mix this weekend. The statement also covers Prescott and Russell, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Renfrew, Pembroke and the Ottawa Valley.

Environment Canada says a complex weather system will affect much of southern and eastern Ontario this weekend and possibly into Monday. Snow and ice pellets are expected to fall Friday night into Saturday night, and there is a chance of several hours of freezing rain on Sunday.

The weather agency says since the weather system is still a few days away, there is uncertainty with regards to precipitation amounts.

The Rideau River Conservation Authority says there is “no significant flooding” anticipated across the Rideau River this weekend.

The authority says there is the potential for minor flooding to occur in the Long Reach of the Rideau near Kemptville. But water levels throughout the watershed are below average for this time of year, and there is capacity to accommodate the precipitation and runoff.