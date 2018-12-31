

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Mother Nature will ring in the New Year with a messy mix of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa, Gatineau, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, and Brockville, Leeds and Grenville areas.

The forecast says snow or freezing rain will begin this evening, with an "extended period of freezing rain" likely overnight before changing to rain on New Year's Day.

Ottawa could receive 5 to 10 cm of snow before it changes to freezing rain.

A Snowfall Warning has been issued for Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay. The forecast calls for 10 to 20 cm of snow to fall by Tuesday morning.