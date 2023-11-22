Messy mix of rain and snow in the forecast for Wednesday, no bus cancellations

A late evening Tuesday storm will continue into Wednesday morning with periods of rain showers and snow creating a messy morning commute.

Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 22 calls for periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle.

Rain will be mixed with snow early this morning with temperatures around 3 C.

There were no school bus cancellations in the Capital, but OSTA is advising there may be some delays.

A weather advisory issued Tuesday evening for freezing rain has been lifted.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of minus 3 C. Wind chill will drop down to minus 6 overnight.

The rest of the week will have calmer conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and a small chance of showers.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.