OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Messy mix of rain and snow in the forecast for Wednesday, no bus cancellations

    Snow in the ByWard Market on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa) Snow in the ByWard Market on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A late evening Tuesday storm will continue into Wednesday morning with periods of rain showers and snow creating a messy morning commute.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 22 calls for periods of rain ending near noon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle.

    Rain will be mixed with snow early this morning with temperatures around 3 C.

    There were no school bus cancellations in the Capital, but OSTA is advising there may be some delays.

    A weather advisory issued Tuesday evening for freezing rain has been lifted.

    Tonight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of minus 3 C. Wind chill will drop down to minus 6 overnight.

    The rest of the week will have calmer conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and a small chance of showers.

    Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

