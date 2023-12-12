OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Messy mix of rain and snow in the forecast for Tuesday

    Raindrops on a window Raindrops on a window

    Expect a mixture of rain and snow to impact Tuesday's afternoon commute.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Dec. 12 calls for a mix of sun and clouds becoming cloudy in the morning. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon.

    The temperatures will be relatively mild compared to seasonal averages with a high of minus 3 C. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 10 C this morning.

    Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries later in the evening.

    There will be a low of minus 4 C with a wind chill of minus 9 overnight.

    Those hoping to see a rest from the snow and rain are in luck as Environment Canada shows mostly clear skies for the rest of the week with some clouds this weekend.

    Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of minus 3 C.

    Thursday will see increasing cloudiness with a high of minus 1 C.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan

    On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News