Messy mix of rain and snow in the forecast for Tuesday

Expect a mixture of rain and snow to impact Tuesday's afternoon commute.

Environment Canada's forecast for Dec. 12 calls for a mix of sun and clouds becoming cloudy in the morning. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon.

The temperatures will be relatively mild compared to seasonal averages with a high of minus 3 C. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 10 C this morning.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries later in the evening.

There will be a low of minus 4 C with a wind chill of minus 9 overnight.

Those hoping to see a rest from the snow and rain are in luck as Environment Canada shows mostly clear skies for the rest of the week with some clouds this weekend.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of minus 3 C.

Thursday will see increasing cloudiness with a high of minus 1 C.