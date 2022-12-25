Merry Christmas from CTVNewsOttawa.ca

CTVNewsOttawa.ca wants to wish everyone a very merry Christmas!

Thank you for choosing us as your trusted news source for local news this year. From the Freedom Convoy protest and the derecho to the municipal election, the winter storm that struck the city this weekend, and everything in between, we have endeavoured to bring you up-to-the minute, accurate information about what’s going on in your city.

We hope you continue to visit this page as we look forward to 2023 and beyond. We will strive to keep bringing you the best local stories we can about the national capital region, Brockville, Kingston and the Valley.

In the meantime, have a safe and happy holiday!

-The CTVNewsOttawa.ca team.