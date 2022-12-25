Merry Christmas from CTVNewsOttawa.ca
CTVNewsOttawa.ca wants to wish everyone a very merry Christmas!
Thank you for choosing us as your trusted news source for local news this year. From the Freedom Convoy protest and the derecho to the municipal election, the winter storm that struck the city this weekend, and everything in between, we have endeavoured to bring you up-to-the minute, accurate information about what’s going on in your city.
We hope you continue to visit this page as we look forward to 2023 and beyond. We will strive to keep bringing you the best local stories we can about the national capital region, Brockville, Kingston and the Valley.
In the meantime, have a safe and happy holiday!
-The CTVNewsOttawa.ca team.
WINTER STORM 2022
WINTER STORM 2022 | Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
Bus crash on B.C. highway sends 53 to hospital on Christmas Eve
Dozens of people have been hospitalized following a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Winter storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers
Snow, freezing rain, high winds and rain continue to hammer large chunks of the country and are plunging Christmas Day travel plans into chaos.
Russia ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine: Putin
Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor
The suspect detained over the killing of three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners," the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.
18 die as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across U.S.
A frigid winter storm killed at least 18 people as it swept across the country, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and leaving millions of people on edge about the possibility of Christmas Eve blackouts.
5 Christmas traditions from around the world you may not know
From carolling horse skulls to buckets of fried chicken, here are five Christmas traditions from around the world that you may not know.
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
Sisters of the Valley: The 'weed nuns' trying to heal the world through cannabis
A group of women in California known as the 'weed nuns' is looking to heal the world through cannabis.
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
Toronto's mayor urges people to remember the less fortunate, those who are struggling this Christmas
Toronto’s mayor is wishing everyone a joyful Christmas with family and friends, but is also reminding people to remember the less fortunate and those who are struggling at this time of the year.
Catholics return to GTA churches for full-capacity Christmas masses
For the first time since December 2019, St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica is welcoming a full house of worshippers this Christmas Eve.
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Blowing snow advisory in effect for Christmas morning in Montreal
A blowing snow advisory is in effect in the Montreal area and other Quebec regions on Christmas morning as Hydro Quebec continues to work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across the province.
How to navigate awkward family holiday gatherings
As the holidays bring families together to celebrate, some overbearing family members can make it tough to enjoy the festivities. One emotional intelligence expert tells CTVNews.ca how to deal with awkward tension over the holidays.
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
Sections of several northern highways near Timmins remain closed due to weather
Winter weather has caused poor driving conditions closing sections of several highways in the Timmins region this weekend, which remain closed as of Sunday morning.
Snow squalls move through Sault Ste. Marie
With wind gusts of 80km/h and up to 25 cm of snow expected by Christmas morning, Sault Ste. Marie is deploying all available crews to keep roadways clear.
'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
London police seek public’s assistance after woman found behind school later dies
London police are investigating on Saturday after a woman discovered behind a north London, Ont. school in medical distress later died in hospital.
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
Calgary shoppers hustle for last-minute gifts at the mall
CF Chinook Centre saw thousands of people looking for last-minute Christmas gifts as the holidays approached.
Calgary burger joint aims to give away 1,000 to people in need
A local burger joint is helping make the holidays a little bit brighter for the city's less fortunate.
'We'll get where we need to go eventually': YXE travellers remain positive amid delays
With air travel across the country affected by winter storms and severe temperatures, passengers at Saskatoon’s John G Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) were understandably frustrated.
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Inflation making holiday shoppers more intentional about gift-giving this year: experts
With inflation cutting into many personal budgets this holiday season, local businesses and a retail expert say shoppers are being more intentional about their gift choices and how much they are spending.
1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.
Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, EHS says
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond, B.C.
Local community supports Burnaby family displaced by fire
Allison Wale, a single mother of three, feared she and her children would be stuck outside in the cold without a place to stay, but thanks to the generous support of the local community, they have a roof over their heads for Christmas.
'True nature of the Christmas spirt': Community rallies as dozens of travellers stranded in Maple Creek by winter storm
Residents in Maple Creek showed some Christmas spirit to travellers stranded by a winter storm that blew through southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday night.
Storm set to bring snow and wind to Sask. for Christmas
A coming storm system is set to provide Saskatchewan with a snowy Christmas, while also threatening to disrupt travel plans for those across the province.
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.