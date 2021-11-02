SMITHS FALLS, ONT. -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Smiths Falls on Tuesday as a 20-year-old woman.

Sarah Fleming, 20, of Merrickville died when a dump truck collided with the car she was driving on County Road 43 east of Smiths Falls. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. A section of County Road 43 between Rainbow Valley Drive and Rosedale Road was closed for several hours following the collision.