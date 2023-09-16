Merrickville, Ont. rejects flying pride flag, declaring June as Pride Month

Town hall in Merrickville, Ont., where the Canadian and Ukrainian flags fly. The town council recently voted against a motion to fly the pride flag and declare June Pride Month. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Town hall in Merrickville, Ont., where the Canadian and Ukrainian flags fly. The town council recently voted against a motion to fly the pride flag and declare June Pride Month. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News