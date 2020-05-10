OTTAWA -- As Ontario begins to ease the COVID-19 restrictions, the mayor of Merrickville is reminding visitors to practice physical distancing measures when visiting the historic town.

The town along the Rideau Canal is reporting a “sudden increase in the number of visitors” over the past couple of weeks as the temperatures warm up.

“We are tremendously thankful for people’s interest in visiting, shopping and dining in Merrickville, especially as restrictions on retail businesses are gradually eased, and we are counting on their critical support to help our local businesses recover from the extensive impact of the pandemic,” said Mayor Doug Struthers in a statement.

“However, we are also very concerned about protecting people’s safety and ensuring that we do not contribute to the spread of this terrible virus.”

There has been no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Merrickville.

Starting Monday, businesses with a street entrance are allowed to open for curbside pick-up.

“I would like to remind everyone that the Provincial Emergency Orders are still in effect and we do not want to undo this community’s hard work,” said Mayor Struthers, adding that residents should only travel if it’s necessary.

“Public safety and well-being must remain absolutely paramount, and we are counting on the continued cooperation and support from all visitors to Merrickville to assist us in maintaining this positive outcome.”

The town of Merrickville notes its narrow 19th century streetscapes, beautiful stone architecture and storefronts with doors and windows adjacent to the sidewalks leaves little room for pedestrians to stay two metres apart from each other.