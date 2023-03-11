Mermaids make a splash at Brockville's Aquatarium

A popular event that sold out last spring has returned to downtown Brockville.

Mermaid March Break is back.

Families from across the region and mermaids from across the world made waves at the Aquatarium on Saturday to kick off the event.

"We have some mermaids who have swam up from California, Maryland, Florida and some local mermaids from Lake Ontario here as well," said Ocean Mermaid Paige of Mermaids Make Waves.

The event was so popular in 2022 it sold out almost immediately.

This year, a much larger experience is underway with 10 mermaids on hand, including two mermen.

The Woodhouse family from Ottawa brought their granddaughter Aurora for the second year in a row.

"She's getting older, so really excited this year for it," said her mother. "It's enjoyable, they are amazing storytellers. The way they can turn a kids question into a mermaid answer is absolutely amazing, they are very talented."

The Woodhouse family from Ottawa poses for a picture with a mermaid at the Aquatarium in downtown Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Mermaids are spread throughout the building, able to interact with children one-on-one through story time and a special VIP experience.

"It is a spectacular feeling to be behind the glass and hear kids screaming and cheering and just being so overjoyed and excited to see a mermaid for the first time," Ocean Mermaid Paige added. "It's just such a magical experience for all of us when we hear that."

"Just watching them being really excited about seeing the mermaids and being able to go up and touch and hug a mermaid was pretty excited they seem to enjoy it," noted the Conway Family from Montreal.

Three other new interactive displays have also opened in the Aquatairum this year, including the Port of Johnstown Exhibit, the sand table, and Draw Live.

"We've extended our hours so we are open from 9 to 6 this year, so we've made it bigger so lots more people can come and enjoy the mermaids," said Jennipher Carter, Aquatarium director of operations.

"I've got mermaids swimming in two aquariums this year, our dive aquarium and river aquarium, I have mermaids in our mermaid lounge, we've got a sea shanty sing-a-long, we've got mermaid cove, there's lots of activities," she added.

The mermaid sing-a-long at the Aquatarium in downtown Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Beth Hart brought her granddaughter Paisley from the Athens area for the experience.

"We've been to the Aquatarium before, they love to come here, so there is going to be something different to do today," Hart said.

"The kids really enjoyed it. It was fun to meet a mermaid and there were some new things that we haven't seen before like the topographical sand, so they really enjoyed playing in that where you can change the depth of sand and pictures project on it, so that was new," Hart added.

"I think it's super important to keep the imagination, the magic and just really give kids the opportunity to see something that they have never seen before," added Ocean Mermaid Paige.

"Only in fairy tales, in movies and in stories, but to really have a mermaid or a merman in front of you for the first time ever is just, it's such an incredible feeling and we want to bring that to everybody," she added.

The Mermaid Experience runs until March 19, and tickets can be purchased on the Aquatarium website.