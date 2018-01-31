Mental Health Resources for Seniors
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:25AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:29AM EST
IN CRISIS
- CALL 9-1-1
-
Ottawa Crisis Line: 613-722-6914 (within ottawa) OR 1-866-996-0991 (outside ottawa).
- Website: http://www.crisisline.ca
OTHER RESOURCES
- Your family physician!
-
Mental Health Helpline: 1-866-531-2600
- Province wide mental health services information
- Website: http://www.mentalhealthhelpline.ca
-
Your Community Health Centre
- Find it on a map here: http://www.aohc.org/find-a-centre
-
The Good Companions Seniors' Centre: 613-236-0428
- Website: http://www.thegoodcompanions.ca
Older Adults and Depression (NIMH Brochure)
Older Adults and Depression (CAMH Brochure)