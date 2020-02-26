Memorial Stormtrooper statue stolen from Elgin, Ont. school
Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER
OTTAWA -- An elementary school in Elgin says it’s “shocked and saddened” that a Stromtrooper statue created in memory of a young boy has been stolen.
The giant wooden statue disappeared from South Crosby Public School over the weekend.
According to the school’s Facebook page, “our Stormtrooper statue was stolen from the Park It With Parker memorial pavilion. A chainsaw was used to remove it.”
The “Park it with Parker” pavilion was built in memory of Parker Simpson, an eight-year-old student who passed away from cancer in February 2017.
The $22,800 cost of the pavilion was covered through a school fundraising drive, including a Fun Day, a Toonie Toss and a dance.
The pavilion was decorated with a Star Wars theme, a movie franchise dear to Parker’s heart.
Anyone with information about the disappearance of the wooden Stormtrooper is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.