OTTAWA -- An elementary school in Elgin says it’s “shocked and saddened” that a Stromtrooper statue created in memory of a young boy has been stolen.

The giant wooden statue disappeared from South Crosby Public School over the weekend.

Can you help #LeedsOPP find this missing #stormtrooper? It was stolen from @SouthCrosbyPS1 in #Elgin over the weekend. It's part of a memorial, dedicated to a student who passed away from cancer. If you have info, please contact Leeds OPP at 1-888-310-1122. @OPP_COMM_ER #ygk ^bd pic.twitter.com/sQ6wTLQlTl — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 25, 2020

According to the school’s Facebook page, “our Stormtrooper statue was stolen from the Park It With Parker memorial pavilion. A chainsaw was used to remove it.”

The “Park it with Parker” pavilion was built in memory of Parker Simpson, an eight-year-old student who passed away from cancer in February 2017.

The $22,800 cost of the pavilion was covered through a school fundraising drive, including a Fun Day, a Toonie Toss and a dance.

The pavilion was decorated with a Star Wars theme, a movie franchise dear to Parker’s heart.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of the wooden Stormtrooper is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.