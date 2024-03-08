Memorial grows for mother, 4 children and family acquaintance killed in Ottawa
Dozens of stuffed animals, flowers and candles have been placed at a memorial in a Barrhaven park in memory of a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance killed at their family home this week.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, the community is mourning the deaths and struggling to understand what happened.
"I feel so sad for the tragedy that happened," said one woman at the memorial. "It's heartbreaking, as a mother, to see four young children taken away."
"It's shocking because I'm a father of four here in this neighbourhood," said a man at the vigil. "It's shocking, I can't believe it."
A vigil has been established at Palmadeo Park, at the corner of Palmadeo Drive and Rodeo Drive, in memory of the six victims.
On Wednesday, officers responding to a 911 call found the bodies of six people inside the home. The suspect was arrested inside the house without incident.
The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children – Kelly, Rinyana, Ashwini and Inuka. A family acquaintance, 40-year-old Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, was also found deceased at the home.
Police say the family were newcomers to Canada from Sri Lanka.
The Wickramasinghe family is pictured here in this undated image. The four young children and their mother were killed in their Ottawa home on March 6, 2024 alongside a family friend. The father was seriously injured in the attack. A 19-year-old suspect is in custody and is facing multiple counts of first-degree murder.
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says investigators continue to look into what happened inside the home Wednesday night.
"The team has got a plan and they're going to dig in deeper to a lot of those different relationships," Stubbs told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Friday morning.
"We certainly have a fairly good idea of sort of the dynamics of what was going on, but still more work to go."
The husband and father of the victims continues to recover in hospital. Stubbs says investigators will make sure "we don't push him" as part of the investigation.
"We manage him as best as we can so he's comfortable in talking and explaining everything on his time, because, obviously, he's absorbing a lot of physical and mental injuries and we want to make sure his care and his wellness is number one."
Suspect appears in court
The suspect made a brief court appearance on Thursday, and is scheduled to appear in court again next week.
Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He cannot have contact with five people, including the surviving husband and father.
Police say De-Zoysa is a Sri Lankan national who came to Canada to study as an international student. A spokesperson for Algonquin College told CTV News Ottawa he attended classes at the Ottawa college, "It appears that his last semester of attendance was Winter 2023."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How to talk to your kids about the Barrhaven mass killings and other distressing news
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Things to do in Ottawa during the March Break
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Sunny and warm today, but 20-40 mm of rain expected in Ottawa this weekend
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
DEVELOPING Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8 per cent
Statistics Canada says the economy added 41,000 jobs in February, following a similar gain in employment the previous month.
Fake images made to show Trump with Black supporters highlight concerns around AI and elections
At first glance, images circulating online showing former U.S. president Donald Trump surrounded by groups of Black people smiling and laughing seem nothing out of the ordinary, but a look closer is telling.
Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
International Women's Day: Experts mark progress, but women still earn less
From hockey rinks to offices, women are striving for gender equality on an International Women’s Day.
Memorial grows for mother, 4 children and family acquaintance killed in Ottawa
Dozens of stuffed animals, flowers and candles have been placed at a memorial in a Barrhaven park in memory of a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance killed at the family home this week.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. residents want voices heard as construction slated to begin on tiny home community
In a few short months, tiny homes will be set up in Lower Sackville, N.S., where a homeless encampment was recently cleared.
-
The latest prices at the pumps in the Maritimes
For the most part, people will be paying more for gas, but less for diesel at the pumps in the Maritimes.
-
Maritime school closures, cancellations for Friday
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, March 8, 2024.
Toronto
-
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
-
Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401, shutting down lanes
A cleanup effort remains underway after a collision involving a transport truck hauling paper led to a "significant fire" on one of Toronto's busiest highway stretches overnight.
-
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Montreal
-
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Artificial intelligence tramples on women's rights: Quebec Liberal MNA
The artificial intelligence revolution is no cause for celebration for girls and women, as it bluntly attacks their rights, warns Quebec Liberal MNA Brigitte Garceau. In an interview on the occasion of International Women's Day, Garceau says she is deeply shocked to see AI sites create deepfakes of women nude.
-
Mother, 2 children in the hospital after being struck by vehicle
A mother and two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood.
-
MISSING
MISSING Montreal South Shore police looking for missing woman and her one-year-old son
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her one-year-old child.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say residents of Latchford Township, Ont. no longer have to shelter in place
A shelter in place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, north of North Bay, Ont., was lifted early Friday morning.
-
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario
Make sure your rain jackets and umbrellas are handy beginning late Friday, as a special weather statement warning of up to 40 mm of rainfall has been issued for the region.
-
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
-
How will less ice impact the Great Lakes?
The unusually warm winter has left little to no ice on the lakes. According to the Great Lakes ice tracker, coverage fell to just three per cent in the middle of February.
Winnipeg
-
Court hears Manitoba man accused of killing family mentally fit to stand trial
A doctor has determined a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is mentally fit to stand trial.
-
Motion to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians by 2025 gets green light
A city committee unanimously passed a motion Thursday to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.
-
Two Winnipeg teens from the same school among the best basketball players in Manitoba
One Winnipeg high school, two basketball programs, and two elite-level basketball players. The Dakota Lancers boast two of the best players in the province – one on the boys’ side and one on the girls’ side.
Kitchener
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 8 in New Hamburg
A collision on Highway 8 between a motorcycle and a car may have been the result of a road rage incident, say OPP.
-
Cambridge receives $13M in federal funding for housing
Cambridge is the latest city to receive federal cash to fast track local housing initiatives but it's far less than they had hoped.
-
Police search for suspect after woman allegedly attempts to steal occupied vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a woman after a reported attempted vehicle theft in Caledonia.
Calgary
-
Alberta gas prices expected to rise further with fuel, carbon tax increases coming in April
Albertans will have to dig a little deeper into their wallets with two separate tax increases set to come into effect at the start of April.
-
Police concerned about woman missing since Feb. 29
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find a woman who's been missing since late February.
-
'Highly contagious': Albertans encouraged to get vaccinated for measles as risk of spread increases
Health experts in Alberta are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated for measles and that their booster shots are up to date as the contagious virus begins to spread in communities across Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Record Sask. snowfall won't overcome years of 'unprecedented' drought, hydrologist says
Saskatchewan’s near-record snowfall is bringing some relief to farmers, although it may not be enough to stave off long term drought concerns.
-
Regina man killed in dual semi crash on Highway 11
A semi driver from Regina is dead following a major collision on Highway 11 near Bladworth, Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Sask. man faces several charges after 7-hour standoff
William Henderson is on trial for several charges including two counts of possession of a weapon, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and mischief by way of damaging RCMP property.
Edmonton
-
Boyfriend's father sentenced to house arrest for dismembering body of Treasa Oberly
An Alberta man has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest in the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly.
-
'Highly contagious': Albertans encouraged to get vaccinated for measles as risk of spread increases
Health experts in Alberta are urging parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated for measles and that their booster shots are up to date as the contagious virus begins to spread in communities across Canada.
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
Vancouver
-
DTES health-care workers handcuffed by police while taking client to appointment
Iris Yong was sitting in a meeting room when her colleague became distracted by something outside. Yong looked out the window at 312 Main St., and recognized two health-care workers she knew in handcuffs.
-
Surrey Memorial status update shows improvement, but proves disappointing
British Columbia's minister of health went to Surrey Memorial Hospital with top officials from the Fraser Health Authority for a promised update on measures to improve services at the beleaguered hospital, but the incremental improvements proved to be a disappointment.
-
New book chronicles Squamish history on B.C. South Coast
As the waves have lapped upon the shores of Burrard Inlet and English Bay for thousands of years, so too have the Squamish called the neighbouring lands and waters home.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation not returning to bargaining table after pre-budget announcement
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has said it will not return to the bargaining table until the province's most recent funding promises are included in a new collective agreement.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8 per cent
Statistics Canada says the economy added 41,000 jobs in February, following a similar gain in employment the previous month.
-
Record Sask. snowfall won't overcome years of 'unprecedented' drought, hydrologist says
Saskatchewan’s near-record snowfall is bringing some relief to farmers, although it may not be enough to stave off long term drought concerns.