A flash freeze warning is in effect for Ottawa as above-average temperatures are set to plunge this afternoon.

Warmer than normal conditions, coupled with rain, have partially melted the snow pack in the city, but with the temperature set to drop this afternoon, Environment Canada warns that there is the potential for any wet surfaces, including roads and sidewalks, to become icy and slippery.

"Motorists and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution," the weather agency warns. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

The forecast for Ottawa calls for a chance of light rain turning to wet snow or flurries later in the day. The temperature at the Ottawa Airport at 7 a.m. was 2 C, but it is expected to plunge to minus 13 C by the afternoon.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of minus 23 with a wind chill of minus 28.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of minus 14.

Sunny conditions are forecast to continue Monday and Tuesday with below-average highs in the low negative teens and overnight temperatures in the low negative 20s.

The typical average high for this time of year is around minus 4 C, while the average low is around minus 14 C.