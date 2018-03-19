

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





#MelnykOut billboards will be installed at four locations across Ottawa today.

An online fundraising campaign launched by a frustrated Senators fan has raised $10,357 for the campaign to send Senators owner Eugene Melnyk a message. The Go Fund Me page said “this money will go towards an awareness campaign to let Eugene Melnyk know that we have had enough.”

Campaign founder Spencer Callaghan told CTV News in February that “what I want to accomplish mainly is for people to just start asking questions, like why is this organization in such turmoil.” Callaghan added “it’s at the point where if we need a change of ownership to get this organization back on track then that’s what we need to push for.”

The campaign was launched in February as rumours swirled about the possible trading of Captain Erik Karlsson.

Four #MelnykOut billboards will be set up across Ottawa for two weeks. The locations are:

Ogilvie Rd. near St. Laurent Blvd.

Hunt Club Rd. near Paul Benoit Dr.

Bank St. near Riverside Dr.

Carling Ave near Preston St.

A fifth #MelnykOut billboard will be set up on April 2for one week at Bank St. near Riverdale Ave.