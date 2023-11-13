Melissa Lamb returns to CTV Morning Live
A familiar face returns to your TV screen this morning.
Starting today, CTV News is excited to welcome back Melissa Lamb to CTV Morning Live.
"It feels like I never left," Lamb said.
"I’m looking forward to having a lot of fun with a hot coffee in the morning. I truly feel like our crew is incredible and will hopefully make you smile before you begin your day."
Lamb is passionate about morning television, spending many mornings showcasing what she loves – fashion, beauty, cooking, crafting and decor.
She was born in the small country town of Vankleek Hill, Ont., but grew up in Ottawa. She’s spent the past 10 years in front of the cameras as a television host.
She will be presenting traffic and weather as well as lifestyle stories, focusing on issues concerning new moms and parents.
Lamb admits she’s not always a morning person, but said having two young kids will prepare her for the early mornings ahead.
"It’s definitely going to be a bit of a transition," she said. "But when you love what you do, it’s not so bad!"
She will join Rosey Edeh and Stefan Keyes as co-host as CTV Morning Live continues to evolve the on-air format, helping to build better digital content.
"Melissa brings the perfect mix of lifestyle along with news and information to CTV Morning Live. For the past five years, she has been a lifestyle expert, brand ambassador and content creator," said Peter Angione, CTV News Ottawa's director of news and information programming.
CTV Morning Live is entertaining, eclectic, and an essential way to start your day.
"Looking forward to waking up with you every day and being part of this incredible crew," Lamb said.
