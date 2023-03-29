Meet Zedd! CHEO's new therapeutic clown
CHEO's new therapeutic clown received quite the welcome parade Wednesday as he made his way to different locations lifting spirits of patients, their families and staff.
"Oh wow, where to start," Zedd said. "It means a lot. I'm honoured."
Zedd takes over from Mollypenny, who retired last year.
"Having the support of the therapeutic clown, having the support of therapeutic arts things that which children can bond with…to use the word imagination it explores that, it explores creativity of what the child can do on their own within those boundaries of the hospital and the empowerment associated with it," Zedd said.
He likes to juggle, play the ukulele and his costume includes overalls that are made up of 527 individually cut patches—one of his favourites was a gift from Mollypenny, who was on hand for a symbolic passing of the rubber chicken, one of her signature accessories.
"The entire legacy that came before with Mollypenny has been something that has offered me so much to build upon."
Zedd! is the new therapeutic clown at CHEO. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
The therapeutic clown program at CHEO is made possible through donor dollars.
"We often say at CHEO we've got everything from A to Z and now we actually have a Zedd, we've got this clown," said Alex Munter, CHEO's president and CEO. "Even when they're in hospital when they're sick, maybe especially when they're in the hospital and sick we need to do everything we can to give them a chance to be kids and the clowning program is one part of that."
Zedd said he's up for the challenge.
"Bring some fun and levity and light back into lives of people, their families, especially these kids who are dealing with what they're dealing with."
