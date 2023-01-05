Meet the winners of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene: police

The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.

