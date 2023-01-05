Meet the winners of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize

Diane and Leslie Beaubien of Almonte, Ont. are starting off the new year as the winners of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.

The CHEO Foundation announced the Beaubien's won the $3.4 million grand prize, which includes the Minto Dream Home on Winterset Road in Kanata, fully furnished by La-Z-Boy.

The prize package also includes bi-weekly cleaning for one year from ATC Cleaning, $100,000 in cash, a 2022 Ford F150 XLT 4x4 Supercrew 302A from Donnelly Ford Lincoln, a $5,000 Farm Boy gift card, a $5,000 gas card from W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd., moving services from Adam’s Moving and legal services from Mann Lawyers.

The CHEO Foundation also announced the winners of the 50/50 draw are Ken Lockhart and Barbara Cowan of Carleton Place, who will take home $1,398,070. The 50/50 jackpot reached a total of $2,796,140, which will be split between the CHEO Foundation and the winners.

Ticket holders can check their tickets online www.dreamofalifetime.ca as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

Money raised through the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery supports pediatric healthcare and research at CHEO and the CHEO Research Institute.

"Even after another challenging year, the 2022 Dream of a Lifetime Lottery has been one of the most successful in recent memory. Every ticket purchase has a positive impact on the lives of the children, youth and families that rely on CHEO for care and support," CHEO Foundation president and CEO said Steve Read said.

"Time and time again, ticket buyers and sponsors have shown that the well-being of our children is top of mind, which speaks to the caring nature of our community. On behalf of the CHEO Foundation and all CHEO staff, I extend our sincere thanks."