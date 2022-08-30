Meet the student artists behind 'Pumpkinferno' at Upper Canada Village
While many are hanging on to the final weeks of summer, there's a dedicated team south of Ottawa that's been getting ready for fall since May.
In a workshop at Upper Canada Village (UCV), college and university students have been carving pumpkins for the past four months.
"You get pretty dirty here but you get pretty used to it," said film student Kristina Beaudette. "You know not to wear your good clothes!"
Beaudette applied and was offered this summer job back in 2018, returning every year.
"It's super fun to tell people what you do, and when you say pumpkin carving, and not believe you, it's hilarious to watch their reactions," said Beaudette.
Beaudette and eight other students make up the team behind Pumpkinferno, the glowing pumpkin art exhibit that opens in September at the historical park, now in it's 11th year.
"We carve around 2,000, maybe 2,500 every summer," said UCV Special Events Officer Carli Smelko.
Job openings go out around February, and are open to any post-secondary student, no matter their major.
"We are looking for people who are creative, arts students, not necessarily arts students, but if their hobby and passion is art, more than welcome to apply," Smelko said.
"We have a graphic designer come in in April and she begins the carving templates; however, the carvers are required to come up with their own designs occasionally, but they do the bulk of building, the drawing, the carving and the gluing together," Smelko added. "Then we do a test lighting as well so they are very much all encompassed in the process from start to finish."
There are usually between five and eight carvers hired each year, plus another opening for a labourer.
"They do more of the simple carpentry, the lighting, so we're looking for somebody that is more into the manual worker side of things," Smelko said. "They don't have to be creative, they can be, but they don’t have to be."
Alexandra MacDonald is an arts student at Concordia University, who never thought she had a chance at the job when she applied.
"I thought these are going to be professional people who've done this forever, I'm going to be so lucky if I get in," MacDonald said. "When Carli called me and said she wanted an interview and then later that I had the job, I think I almost cried I was so excited."
She has returned for her fourth and final year in the role, remembering her first day.
"It was hard to learn at first but within a couple weeks I was doing it," she said. "It's a great team and everybody helps each other and I was on my way and haven't looked back since. It's very rewarding."
Everyone that applies must pass a practical carving test on one of the foam pumpkins, which is not an easy task.
"One of the carvers this year was in neuroscience, and she loved art," MacDonald said. "She came in, she's amazing, did really great. The more people we have with different backgrounds, I think the better it is because we all get excited about different things, we all have different talents and I think that's what makes the team work."
"You don't really need to have an art background," added Beaudette. "You can have a passion for it—that definitely helps—you can be a scientist, you can be in history or education, I think this is a good job for basically anyone."
Both students also get to do something special for their final year in the job, having their likenesses carved into one of the displays.
Each display usually takes about a week to build from start to finish, depending on the size.
"It's an amazing job. Anybody should try for it and it's super fun," MacDonald added. "And please come to the event because we love to hear people's opinions and what they think."
"The students, they feel very accomplished by the end of the summer," noted Smelko. "All of their hard work, they have something to show for it, so once they come to the event in October it's just such a proud moment for them."
"It's so gratifying," said Beaudette. "When (guests) see this beautiful display, they are like 'cool, pretty art', but we know the background, it's pretty amazing."
Smelko says for those interested in applying in 2023, start checking the Parks of the St. Lawrence website at the end of January.
Pumpkiniferno opens on Sept. 30 at Upper Canada Village, with tickets available starting Sept. 6.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at age 91: Russian media
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday, sources say
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
'Stay away from B.C.': Ukrainians struggle to find affordable housing after fleeing war
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
BREAKING | Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at age 91: Russian media
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review
An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, double number of hospitalizations, drop in cases
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
Ontario woman shocked lost $20K engagement ring diamond not covered by insurance
An Ontario woman was shocked to learn her insurance policy wouldn't cover the cost of replacing a lost diamond in her engagement ring.
-
'I’m at a loss for words': Family, friends visit scene of fatal Barrie crash
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dryer, cooler weather expected later this week in Montreal
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday.
-
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
'I’m at a loss for words': Family, friends visit scene of fatal Barrie crash
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Special Olympics Ontario golf returns with Hometown Games tournament
Eleven Special Olympic Ontario athletes from North Bay took part in the year-end golf tournament at Osprey Links in Callander.
London
-
'Give us our building back': Tenants of community housing building say they've been ignored for too long
It was a meeting the tenants at 632 Hale Street say they have been demanding for years. They were anxious to voice their concerns to the leadership of London and Middlesex Community Housing regarding how they no longer feel safe in their homes.
-
Movati to close both London, Ont. locations on Wednesday
Londoners who work out at Movati Athletic will have to look for a new gym as the company announced it will be closing both of its London locations effective Wednesday, citing COVID-19 repercussions and real estate woes.
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed alcohol guidelines recommend no more than 2 drinks per week
Newly proposed guidelines for alcohol for alcohol consumption says Canadians should stick to a maximum of two drinks per week in order to reduce their risk of negative health consequences.
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years old
A Manitoba woman, the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Controversial River Park South development gets pushed back due to lack of consultation
A developer's lack of consultation with a River Park South community has prompted councillors to defer a controversial development for more than two months.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman dealing with aftermath of 'nightmare' fire
“This is where my life flashed before my eyes,” Patricia Attwell says, gesturing at a charred and boarded-up building.
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.
-
Waterloo public school board commits $12 million to improve ventilation systems
As a new fall semester quickly approaches, school boards are looking to optimize their air quality in schools through improved filtration and ventilation.
Calgary
-
'You aren't driving alone': Victim of road rage shares message for drivers
An Edmonton man who was heading to see relatives in Calgary last weekend says he and the rest of his family are lucky to be alive following a run-in with an angry driver.
-
Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during 'exorcism'
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan bible camp.
-
'This is a systemic issue': Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth Lisa Broda says she has reviewed all information handed over from the Ministry of Education
-
Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
Edmonton
-
Dog left in hot vehicle in casino parking lot in Edmonton
Firefighters were called to rescue a dog from a hot car on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Save it, save it, save it': Wish list growing as Alberta projects $13.2B surplus
Alberta's surplus is likely to be $13.2 billion in 2022-23 resulting in lower taxes, debt reduction and $3 billion in savings, premier Jason Kenney revealed in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
Vancouver
-
'Stay away from B.C.': Ukrainians struggle to find affordable housing after fleeing war
Ukrainians who have escaped their war-torn country are arriving in British Columbia to find themselves thrust into the province's ultra-competitive rental market with little help finding a home.
-
B.C. premier cites ambulance 'investment' as he addresses infant death
Premier John Horgan says British Columbia has made a “significant investment” in rural and remote ambulance services – including ground and air transportation options – during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman shouted racial slurs and spat on North Vancouver business owner, police say
After a North Vancouver business owner reported being spat on while having racial slurs hurled at him, Mounties say they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
Regina
-
Children 5 to 11 years old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'
Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after boy allegedly suffers seizure during 'exorcism'
RCMP are investigating after a boy allegedly suffered an apparent seizure during an exorcism ritual at a Saskatchewan bible camp.