Meet the newest inductees into the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame

Two former NHL players, a Canadian soccer veteran and TSN's James Duthie are among the newest inductees into the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame.

The inductees include former Ottawa Senators defenceman and assistant coach Luke Richardson. Richardson played for the former Ottawa West Golden Knights before his 21 seasons in the NHL. Richardson is now the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Former NHL player Mike Bullard is also part of the 2024 class. Bullard played 13 seasons in the NHL, including scoring 51 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins and topping the 100-point mark with the Calgary Flames.

Former Canadian soccer international Lyndon Hooper joins the 2024 class in the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame. Hooper's first club was the Nepean Hotspurs, and he went on to become the sixth-most-capped player in the history of Canadian soccer with 78 international appearances.

Duthie joins the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame in the media category. The Ottawa native began his broadcasting career at CJOH, before moving on to TSN.

Dr. Mark Aubry is also joining the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame after a long career in sports medicine. He has served as the Chief Medical Officer of the International Ice Hockey Federation, Hockey Canada and for Canada at the Olympics.

This year, the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame will honour two teams as they celebrate their anniversary years. It has been 50 years since the 1974 Ottawa Sooners won a national football championship, and 25 years since the Ottawa 67's won the Memorial Cup.

The Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at the Horticultural Building.