Two new residents of Ottawa and the Outaouais said hello to the world on New Year's Day.

The Montfort Hospital says Ottawa's first baby of 2022 is Benjamin, born at 12:17 a.m.

"The mother, Chantal Casault, gave birth with the help of her nurse, Julie Sabourin and her physician, Dr. Stéphanie Palerme, as well as the support of her partner, Christopher Baskys," the hospital said in a news release.

The hospital gave the family a gift basket to mark the occasion.

In the Outaouais region of Quebec, the local health unit said Noah Toussaint is the first baby of the year in their region, born at 4:19 a.m.

Noah weighs just over eight pounds. His mom and dad are doing well, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said.