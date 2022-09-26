Meet the candidates in Ward 4 – Kanata North
Kanata North
There are three candidates running for councillor in Kanata North, including incumbent Cathy Curry. Curry was appointed councillor for Kanata North last fall. The ward stretches north of Hwy. 417, including Kanata Lakes, Morgan's Grant and Beaverbrook.
- 2018 municipal election voter turnout: 48.21 per cent
- Projected 2022 population: 49,187
- Projected 2026 population: 54,819
CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform,while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).
Viorel Copil
Political experience: None, except voting. I was not involved in any political activity until this year.
Professional experience: I currently work as a project manager in the Federal Government and have previously worked in financial management in the private and public sector. I hold a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, a Masters Degree in Business Administration, a Professional Accounting Certificate, and I am a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario. My career path spanned both the private and the public service. While the former taught me about the economic requirements for businesses to prosper, the latter taught me how to achieve results in a place where politics, policies, procedures, regulations, and bureaucracy often win over innovation and risk taking. Working for many years as Chief Financial Management Advisor for Canada Border Services Agency, I have learned the art of negotiation and I have brokered many deals between seemingly irreconcilable positions, while navigating through the rigid path of bureaucracy.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? Over 15 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? I enjoy walking the trails of South March Highland Conservation Forest, which very close to my house; also, I like spending time with family and friends in the parks along Ottawa River: Andrew Haydon Park and Britannia Beach.
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
As Kanata North next councillor, I intend to work collaboratively with my fellow councillors and the Mayor, to ensure that Kanata North receives its fair share of funding, while advancing our top priorities:
- Improve public transit affordability, safety and reliability;
- Keep our neighborhoods safe, clean and green;
- Tighten fiscal responsibility to minimize tax increases;
- Establish Kanata North as the business hub of Ottawa and Eastern Ontario.
Cathy Curry
Political experience: School Board Trustee and Chair, and City Councillor
Professional experience: I am a teacher and I have been a member of the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre Board, the CHEO Board, the Ronald McDonald House Board, and Chair of the Ontario Centre of Excellence for Children and Youth Mental Health Strategic Advisory Committee. I have also served on the Ottawa Community Foundation’s Grants Committee, the Caldwell Family Centre Board, and the Ottawa Fusion Volleyball Board.
How long have you lived in Ottawa?I have lived in Ottawa for almost 30 years.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My favourite place in all of Ottawa is the South March Highland trails when I am with my dogs!
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: I believe that as Kanata North continues to grow, it is important that the quality of greenspace, public and active transportation, and housing affordability continue to grow with it. And, Kanata’s issues reflect the issues we will continue to tackle city wide.
Christine Moulaison
Political experience: 8 years school council chair, 7 years Co-Chair for OCASC, 8 years as a member of the OCDSB Committee of the Whole, Vice-Chair of the OCDSB PIC, Vice-President of the BMGCA
Professional experience: I’ve lived my whole life here in Ottawa and have had the privilege of working across the city
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 42 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The ice falls in winter at Sheila McKee park, the beautiful downtown skyline is visible, on the edge of the beautiful Ottawa river, nature all around you. It doesn’t get much better than that
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
I hope to bring back honesty, integrity, and transparency. We know that many residents have lost trust in many elected officials. I hope to start repairing that relationship and rebuilding trust.
We need open public consultation to be brought back. We need to make sure the public knows we hear their feedback on what our plans are and that it is always taken into consideration.
We need to improve our transit system. I know residents in my ward that spend over three hours a day commuting to work and school and that is on the best of days. This is not acceptable. We need a system in place that is efficient, reliable, and works for the ridership.
We are seeing issues of crime on the rise in my ward. I’ve heard so many stories of cars being broken into, and stolen overnight as well as homes being entered. People should not be afraid that they won’t be able to go to work in the morning because their car will be gone.
We also need to work towards better infrastructure planning with all the new communities being planned. Together with the community and developers we can do this.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available for all adults in Ottawa today
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada and how Fiona compared
As Atlantic Canadians grapple with the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona, CTVNews.ca takes a look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'No power, no heat': Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without electricity
In Halifax, the sound of generators has been breaking the quiet after the storm, as thousands of residents remain without electricity in the wake of Fiona.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers Monday morning.
-
Suspect identified after hidden camera found in Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
Police have identified a suspect in connection with an investigation into a hidden camera that was found in a Tim Hortons bathroom in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Brossard triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
-
Meteorologist reacts to Fiona: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
NTV News' Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr offered a grim account of the impact post-tropical storm Fiona had on the southern part of Newfoundland and Labrador.
London
-
Ingersoll bride ghosted by wedding photographer
A London businessman at the centre of a dispute over the right to occupy a church in Ottawa is now facing questions here at home. William Komer, a director of the group ‘United People of Canada,’ a group sympathetic to the so-called freedom convoy, has several for-profit ventures in our region.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Ark Aid Street Mission has more questions than answers
Faith-based groups have more questions than answers as they continue to fight the City of London’s recent zoning by-law infraction handed to First Baptist Church and the Ark Aid Street Mission.
Winnipeg
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Support for Manitoba PCs has slipped since last election, NDP holds the lead
It has been three years since the governing Progressive Conservative party was re-elected in Manitoba, but new data shows support for the party has slipped as more Manitobans look to the NDP.
-
Winnipeggers urged to use walk-in clinics to ease wait times in ERs
With people waiting hours to get care in Winnipeg's emergency and urgent care departments, the health region's top doctor is urging people to consider visiting walk-in clinics instead.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating after man attempts to lure teen into car in Listowel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.
-
'It is frustrating': Shantz Family Farm suspends pick your own pumpkins due to dry growing season
A field that is normally dotted with orange pumpkins, bringing families flocking to it to pick the perfect pumpkin, looks a lot different this year.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Calgary
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks
The game-winning goal in his first game made for a solid first impression for Jonathan Huberdeau in his Calgary Flames debut.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the high 20s this week
Summer-like conditions continue for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Edmonton
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lasts all week
It'll be a warmer-than-average end to September in Edmonton and across most of central and northern Alberta.
-
Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets
Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments
B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.
-
Crowd takes to Vancouver streets to protest Iranian regime
An afternoon rally was held at the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman while in police custody.
-
North Vancouver neighbours rally to save skunk with plastic lid stuck around its neck
When Bryan and Mira O’Connor first saw a video from the woods near their North Vancouver home of a skunk with a plastic dome lid wrapped tightly around its neck, they knew they had to do something.
Regina
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.