Meet the candidates in Ward 4 – Kanata North

There are three candidates running for councillor in Kanata North, including incumbent Cathy Curry. Curry was appointed councillor for Kanata North last fall. The ward stretches north of Hwy. 417, including Kanata Lakes, Morgan's Grant and Beaverbrook.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 48.21 per cent

Projected 2022 population: 49,187

Projected 2026 population: 54,819

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform,while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Political experience: None, except voting. I was not involved in any political activity until this year.

Professional experience: I currently work as a project manager in the Federal Government and have previously worked in financial management in the private and public sector. I hold a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, a Masters Degree in Business Administration, a Professional Accounting Certificate, and I am a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario. My career path spanned both the private and the public service. While the former taught me about the economic requirements for businesses to prosper, the latter taught me how to achieve results in a place where politics, policies, procedures, regulations, and bureaucracy often win over innovation and risk taking. Working for many years as Chief Financial Management Advisor for Canada Border Services Agency, I have learned the art of negotiation and I have brokered many deals between seemingly irreconcilable positions, while navigating through the rigid path of bureaucracy.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? Over 15 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? I enjoy walking the trails of South March Highland Conservation Forest, which very close to my house; also, I like spending time with family and friends in the parks along Ottawa River: Andrew Haydon Park and Britannia Beach.

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

As Kanata North next councillor, I intend to work collaboratively with my fellow councillors and the Mayor, to ensure that Kanata North receives its fair share of funding, while advancing our top priorities:

Improve public transit affordability, safety and reliability; Keep our neighborhoods safe, clean and green; Tighten fiscal responsibility to minimize tax increases; Establish Kanata North as the business hub of Ottawa and Eastern Ontario.

Political experience: School Board Trustee and Chair, and City Councillor

Professional experience: I am a teacher and I have been a member of the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre Board, the CHEO Board, the Ronald McDonald House Board, and Chair of the Ontario Centre of Excellence for Children and Youth Mental Health Strategic Advisory Committee. I have also served on the Ottawa Community Foundation’s Grants Committee, the Caldwell Family Centre Board, and the Ottawa Fusion Volleyball Board.

How long have you lived in Ottawa?I have lived in Ottawa for almost 30 years.

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My favourite place in all of Ottawa is the South March Highland trails when I am with my dogs!

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: I believe that as Kanata North continues to grow, it is important that the quality of greenspace, public and active transportation, and housing affordability continue to grow with it. And, Kanata’s issues reflect the issues we will continue to tackle city wide.

Political experience: 8 years school council chair, 7 years Co-Chair for OCASC, 8 years as a member of the OCDSB Committee of the Whole, Vice-Chair of the OCDSB PIC, Vice-President of the BMGCA

Professional experience: I’ve lived my whole life here in Ottawa and have had the privilege of working across the city

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 42 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The ice falls in winter at Sheila McKee park, the beautiful downtown skyline is visible, on the edge of the beautiful Ottawa river, nature all around you. It doesn’t get much better than that

Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:

I hope to bring back honesty, integrity, and transparency. We know that many residents have lost trust in many elected officials. I hope to start repairing that relationship and rebuilding trust.

We need open public consultation to be brought back. We need to make sure the public knows we hear their feedback on what our plans are and that it is always taken into consideration.

We need to improve our transit system. I know residents in my ward that spend over three hours a day commuting to work and school and that is on the best of days. This is not acceptable. We need a system in place that is efficient, reliable, and works for the ridership.

We are seeing issues of crime on the rise in my ward. I’ve heard so many stories of cars being broken into, and stolen overnight as well as homes being entered. People should not be afraid that they won’t be able to go to work in the morning because their car will be gone.

We also need to work towards better infrastructure planning with all the new communities being planned. Together with the community and developers we can do this.