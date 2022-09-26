Meet the candidates in Ward 20 - Osgoode
Osgoode
There are five candidates running for councillor in Osgoode, including incumbent George Darouze and former councillor Doug Thompson. The ward of Osgoode includes the former Osgoode Township, Edwards, Greely, Marionville, Metcalfe and Vernon.
- 2018 municipal election voter turnout: 45.84 per cent
- Projected 2022 population: 32,110
- Projected 2026 population: 33,807
CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).
George Darouze
Political experience: Served Osgoode Ward 20 since 2014
Professional experience: Held several management positions in telecommunications companies, including Director of Sales for the Eastern Region for Worldlynx Wireless and Director of Business Development for the Ottawa-Toronto region for Smart Cell Communications.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? Since 1990
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Metcalfe Fair, who is hosting it’s 166th fair this year
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
I am seeking re-election to continue working on protecting our rural lifestyle.
In two terms I’ve promised and delivered over $100M towards roads, intersections, and community upgrades. I will also continue to support initiatives like funding paramedics and police.
Visit ReElectGeorgeDarouze.ca to learn more
Bruce Anthony Faulkner
Political experience: No 'elected' political experience, however, have been a long time follower of all levels of government and have run as a candidate in several elections.
Professional experience: My main career occupation has been in transportation logistics and have had the opportunity to work on some of the biggest infrastructure project in Ottawa.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? Lifelong resident of Ottawa, the past 25 years in the new Osgoode ward.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My work life has taken me to every niche pocket of the city, but to me, nothing beats the peace and tranquility of the vast rural areas around my home in Osgoode ward.
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: If elected councillor, one of my first priorities will be to reach out to those in the ward who need help now, like the many seniors, the disabled and the low income residents facing regressive taxation and other challenges. Many people are very worried about what is in their future, like rapid inflation and the upcoming new property tax assessments. I expect to work with the residents, with the community associations, city staff and the developers to make Osgoode ward the leader in senior care and affordable living. I am not soliciting for or accepting any contributions from developers in order to keep a clear conscious and to not be compromised. My work will be for the people of the ward, as well as for the people of the whole city of Ottawa. We have the opportunity for a fresh start with a new mayor and many new councillors at the table, all councillors should be new. I also hope to attract the 58% of eligible voters who do not vote, those who are tired of old style politics, those who have given up or lost faith in the system, often the most vulnerable in our society. And of course there are the forever ongoing issues that just do not seem to go away, like the nasty LRT file, road conditions, traffic calming, emergency services, crime, and others that have been neglected for so long and need to be addressed quickly. This term of council will be like no other, will not be easy and should not be looked at as in just another 'business as usual' manner.
Bob Masaro
Political experience: I also ran for Councillor in Osgoode Ward 20 in 2010 and 2014
Professional experience: B.A.(Hons.), B.Ed.
Teacher: Urban Geography, Political Science (History), Economics and Law.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 31 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Rideau Canal during winter
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
On my website, BobMasaro.ca, an outline is provided regarding the variety of issues facing Osgoode Ward. Also, I have highlighted some "potential" solutions.
One of the biggest issues is the constantly rising taxes and debt. In Osgoode Ward we are being shafted and are not getting our fair share of our tax money back. I would insist on full accountability for every taxpayer dollar.
An additional taxation issue is the Stormwater (Rain) tax. Despite the fact that a majority of rural residents expressed their disapproval, it was approved by Council. I have designed a Petition I am asking Rural residents to sign to repeal this tax.
A further issue is the fact that we have absolutely no transit or connections to it in our Ward. Most of the transit and financial problems in the City are connected to the LRT project. I will reject any further phases of the LRT project. Secondly, I have long advocated for a Rural Transit Shuttle Bus Service.
The most significant issue now facing Osgoode Ward is the Tewin Development Proposal. It is outrageous how this has been fast-tracked by Council without proper consultations. There is no way that the Tewin project has anything to do with "Reconciliation". I will never support the Tewin Project.
Unfortunately, I am running against two incumbent Councillors in Osgoode Ward. I have developed a petition for Term Limits that I am asking our citizens to sign and will submit to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario to finally end the problem of incumbency!
In conclusion, some of the issues facing Osgoode Ward are "chronic". I want to completely change the narrative of how we are represented at Council.
Dan O'Brien
Political experience: I have served on multiple Industry related Boards of Directors as well as non-profit Boards. Currently President of Osgoode Non-profit housing which consists for two Seniors buildings with approximately a total of eighty apartments as well as 24 rent to income family town house units.
Professional experience: I formerly owned a school bus company with over 120 employees as well as a farming operation supplying local beef to Ottawa area food service establishments as well as to the public at local Farmers’ Markets.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? I have lived in Ottawa for my whole life except for a period while operating a farm in the Winchester area.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Nighttime at Parliament Hill overlooking the Ottawa River, downtown and Gatineau.
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
- Working with Council to develop more affordable housing
- Ambulance wait times cannot keep reaching level zero
- Increased police presence requires the hiring of more front line officers
- Youth initiatives including parks and recreational facilities
- Examination of waste disposal and recycling initiatives
- An open and transparent ward office and better communication with residents of Osgoode ward
Doug Thompson
Political experience:
I’ve served a total of 31 years as a municipal politician which included 17 years as Councillor/Mayor of the former Township of Osgoode. With the amalgamation of local municipal governments in 2000, I was elected as Ottawa City Councillor, Osgoode Ward 20, serving continuously until his retirement in 2014.
I also serve on the Boards of the Metcalfe Fair, Dundas Manor, the Osgoode Township Museum (president), the Ontario Trillium Foundation (Grant Evaluator), the Greely Community Association (President), and the Sunset Lakes Owners Association (Director).
I have additionally served on the boards of the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, and the Osgoode Care Centre. I have been Chair of the South Nation Conservation Authority (serving 19 years on the board, including two years as chairman), a Director of Conservation Ontario (two consecutive terms), a member of the Rideau Corridor Landscape Study (federal initiative), a member of the Rideau Quarry Liaison Committee, a member of the Springhill Landfill Public Liaison Committee, the public relations chair for the 2015 International Plowing Match, a member of the Leitrim Wetland Advisory Committee, a director of the Ottawa Carleton Plowmen's Association, a director of the Greely Business Association[, a member of the Greely Lions (25 years), a member of the Greely Legion, a director of the Metcalfe Agricultural Society, a canvasser for the Arthritis Society, a member of the South Nation Conservation Clean Water Committee (2001 to c. 2016), a member of the Rideau River Corridor Landscape Study (federal committee) (2009 to c. 2016), a member of the provincial Human-Wildlife Conflict Advisory Committee (2008 to c. 2016), and a member of the Manotick Mill Quarter Committee.
Professional experience: I worked for 34 years as an elementary school teacher and principal with the OCDSB.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? About 55 years.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? I have three favourite locations. The police station in Greely, where I want to restore our community police officer’s in-person office hours. The ambulance stations in Osgoode and Metcalfe, where I want to restore our ambulance stand-by service. These are close to home and heart.
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: Ambulances ready when you call 9-1-1, replenish our empty ambulation stations, less crime & speeding, more police, ditch the unfair ditch tax, regain office hours for Community Police Officer, repair roads, stop digging into debt, fix the LRT fiasco, stop Tewin’s encroachment.
