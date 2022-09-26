Meet the candidates in Ward 2 – Orleans West-Innes
Orléans West-Innes
Orléans West-Innes is the new name for Innes Ward. There are three candidates running for councillor in the ward, including incumbent Laura Dudas. The ward includes Blackburn Hamlet, Chapel Hill, Hiawatha Park and Orléans South West.
- 2018 municipal election voter turnout: 43.77 per cent
- Projected 2022 population: 51,713
- Projected 2026 population: 52,093
CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform,while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).
Laura Dudas
Political experience: Ottawa City Councillor, elected in 2018, and Ottawa Deputy Mayor
Professional experience: In addition to my career as a journalist and a Communications Strategist with the City of Ottawa, spanning the course of two decades, I have also been a community advocate and volunteer, including nearly a decade as the President of the Blackburn Community Association. I have spent much of my life giving back to my community; it is who I am and has set the tone for my time as a City Councillor.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 20+ years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My family and I love spending time at Petrie Island, an absolute jewel in Orléans. We enjoy walking through the nature trails, spotting turtles and wildlife, then taking in the fun of the City beach or accessing the Petrie Island Canoe Club. One of my favourite aspects of Petrie Island is its easy access to nearby Ottawa River cycling, walking and ski trails.
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
I have been honoured and humbled to serve our community as City Councillor. I will continue to prioritize listening to residents and advocating for our community’s needs at City Hall.
- I will continue to fight for a City Hall that respects taxpayers and exercises fiscal responsibility by maintaining affordable property taxes and City services for all residents.
- City services that work for Orléans residents, including improved winter maintenance, better quality transit, upgrading and modernizing our parks, play structures and splashpads, and resurfacing our aging road networks, pathways and sidewalks.
- Greater protection for greenspaces, while growing our tree canopy, supporting native species, preserving our woodlots, meadows, and waterways. Green neighbourhoods make healthy communities.
- Whether it be speeding on our streets, our children’s walk to school, or concerns about thefts in the area, it is imperative that we all feel safe in our homes, and in our neighbourhoods. As Councillor, I have supported new and enhanced traffic calming measures on Ottawa streets; the return of local, community-based, police officers and resource teams; and personally introduced motions to expand the school crossing guard program – ensuring all warranted locations in Ottawa received a crossing guard. Neighbourhood safety is never "done"; it must always be a work in progress.
As your Councillor, these will remain my priorities. I promise to continue to work closely with you, our local community groups, and our safety partners to ensure Orléans is a safe, well served, and thriving community.
Chris Fraser
Political experience: Ran as a municipal candidate in Innes Ward in 2010 and 2014
Professional experience: Worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Federal Government for 38 years
How long have you lived in Ottawa? I have lived in Ottawa since the age of four.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My favourite Ottawa landmark is Lansdowne Park
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: I practice fiscal prudence in my personal life and would bring that same mindset to city hall. Distinguishing between our wants and our needs is the key to a balanced approach to governing. My mission, if elected, will be to monitor and improve the quality of life of my constituents. A strong focus will be placed on maintaining and improving core services such as road and sidewalk maintenance, health care at the municipal level and emergency services such as police, fire and ambulance. I support holding tax property increases to the inflation rate or under if possible.
Lori Stinson
Political experience: Throughout my life and residency in Ottawa, I have been a concerned, committed and active participant on a variety of interrelated community, social, criminal, and environmental justice issues and movements. In addition to serving on parent-teacher councils, I have worked for the Senate of Canada, and the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour. I am not a career politician; rather, I will work hard for the residents of Orleans West Innes and bring a much-needed fresh perspective to City Council.
Professional experience: As a single parent who has raised three children to become independent adults, I owned and operated a small business while researching and teaching at post-secondary educational institutions in Ottawa. With a Master’s degree in Political Science, and a BA Honours in Sociology and Political Science, I currently teach at both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University, with a focus on corporate crime, climate change, ecological justice, gender-based violence, and migration and citizenship.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? I have lived in the Ottawa area for more than two decades.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My favourite place in Ottawa is the Mer Bleue Bog and surrounding trails. This unique area of Ottawa’s east end, with its outstanding natural features, is a habitat for countless species, many of them rare. I have had the pleasure of hiking through its boreal forest and wetlands on many occasions and am always awed by its haunting tranquility and importance in our natural environment. This gem of the east end must be protected at all costs.
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: Orleans West Innes deserves better. I will work towards improved public transit that actually serves our community. I will push to establish an accountable City Hall that all residents of Ottawa can trust - one that is free from the influence of narrow private interests.
