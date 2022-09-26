Meet the candidates in Ward 18 – Alta Vista

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear

Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Ingersoll bride ghosted by wedding photographer

    A London businessman at the centre of a dispute over the right to occupy a church in Ottawa is now facing questions here at home. William Komer, a director of the group ‘United People of Canada,’ a group sympathetic to the so-called freedom convoy, has several for-profit ventures in our region.

    Stephanie Steele (L) is pleading for her wedding photographer to hand over the photos from her special day. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina