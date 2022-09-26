Meet the candidates in Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe
Rideau-Rockcliffe
There are four candidates running in the ward that includes Overbrook, Rockcliffe, and Manor Park, including incumbent Rawlson King. Tobi Nussbaum was elected councillor in Rideau-Rockcliffe in the 2018 election, before stepping down to take over as head of the National Capital Commission.
- 2018 municipal election voter turnout: 37.15 per cent
- Projected 2022 population: 39,994
- Projected 2026 population: 41,807
CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).
Clayton Fitzsimmons
No contact information
Peter Jan Karwacki
Political experience:
- School Board
- Candidate for Ward 13 - 2019
Professional experience:
- Hospital Financial Director
- Hospital Administrator and CEO
- Contractor
- Application Developer
- Project Manager
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 24 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Parliament
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer:
- Fiscally conservative, socially liberal
- Ottawa faces grave challenges, and likely even more unknowns ahead. Ottawa must bravely lead the way.
- When the going gets tough, I won't quit.
Rawlson King
Political experience: City Councillor for Rideau-Rockcliffe Ward since 2019
Professional experience:
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 27 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? The Rockeries
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer: I am running for re-election to continue to improve the quality of life of residents in Rideau-Rockcliffe. Over the past three years, I was proud to work with the community to secure a poverty reduction strategy, a food security policy, and establish an anti-racism strategy for the entire City. In the Ward, we secured over $280 million for road, water, and sewage infrastructure, along with $38 million in capital spending for over 350 units of new affordable housing which are now under construction and nearly $9 million in spending for new parks and park renewal. I also secured a ban on the use of gas-powered lawn equipment by the City and a framework to enable community gardening in the City’s right-of-way. As we move forward, it will be imperative to take more action to protect our environment against the existential threat of climate change. If elected to a new term, I will pursue the provision of more adequate green space, while balancing the need for more housing and protecting our built heritage. I will also continue to secure significant investments to better calm and manage traffic, enhance pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, provide reliable transit service, upgrade and replace park infrastructure, improve snow removal, and resurface our aging roads and pathways. With the next four years being critical for our City, we will need proven and positive leadership and experience around the Council table to deal with serious problems such as housing affordability, transit reliability and climate change. Serious problems require a serious person with deep community connections, a track record of accomplishment, and a deep understanding of policy. That person is Rawlson King. Re-elect me to City Council.
Peter Zanette
Political experience: None
Professional experience: I have worked/volunteered in the Arts for over 40 years. Been a Toastmaster for 10 years, Volunteered for the Ottawa Police Service for a community advisory committee for 10 years. Over 40 years as an activist in the 2SLGBTQ communities.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 40 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? National Gallery of Canada
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
In 2019 I was volunteering at a music festival and 1/2 way through the 2 week festival staff told me to remove my small rainbow sticker from my volunteer ID badge because it was considered “branding”. I notified all of City council in July of 2021, but no substantive response.
City council correctly condemned Quebec's Bill 21 “Don't show faith” for civil servants via a motion (Motion 28/7) on February 26, 2020.
Diversity is not always visible. To make Ottawa safe, anyone volunteering/working for a City funded event should be able to wear a small pin, button or article that displays ones diversity. Judge one not on ones diversity displayed but on ones actions. Weather of ones faith, health status, queerness, indigenous identity, ethnicity, etc. diversity should be celebrated, not a target of hate. This is the main reason I am running for City Council.
As your city councillor I will strive for more transparency from the City of Ottawa. Transparency leads to trust. If the City was transparent we wouldn't have needed an LRT inquiry.
If I am going to be listened to I have to listen to all the other council members with respect and dignity.
I as well have to listen to my constituency and be transparent to them. I cannot please everyone yet care about the people of Ottawa.
I will not work 24/7 but need my rest to make healthy informed, methodical decisions at the council table. I don't want to burn out.
Get out and vote
Ballots not Bullies.
