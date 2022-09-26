Meet the candidates in Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier
Rideau-Vanier
There are 10 candidates running for councillor in the ward that includes the ByWard Market, Lowertown, Sandy Hill and Vanier. Coun. Mathieu Fleury is not seeking re-election.
- 2018 municipal election voter turnout: 37.54 per cent
- Projected 2022 population: 50,330
- Projected 2026 population: 52,228
CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform, while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).
Patrick Auguste
Political experience:
I have been part of campaign team of several candidates in the past at the different levels of the government (Federal, Provincial and Municipal)
I have 15 years of community involvement, advocacy meetings with municipal counselors and federal MP for social justice for the disadvantaged communities
Professional experience:
Teaching in University of Ottawa in management accounting, Project management of National Campus and Radio Association (NCRA). MBA in Management accounting
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 17 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Lansdowne Park
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
My platform is based on those following key points
- A safe environment for our families promoting enriching intergenerational activities by promoting play areas and green spaces.
- A real prevention of violence with more presence of community police and programs including inclusion and participation off all social groups in the economic, cultural and social life involving more an increase capacity of the community centers.
- More affordable and quality housing offer to newcomers and vulnerable population along with local support services which reduce the rate of homelessness and the relocation of the elderly outside Rideau Vanier.
- The non-concentration of shelters and drug addiction centres in Rideau Vanier to make the City better distribute the services to vulnerable population throughout Ottawa.
- The support the well being of the businesses along the main streets providing solutions to theirs constraints and a climate of exchanges boosting a dynamic ecosystem providing employment and making the residents proud.
- A social and cultural vitality enhancing the local historical heritage enriched adding the contribution of new immigrants to diversity empowering the tourist experience.
More than15 years of community involvement in Rideau Vanier,
- Live there
- I know well the issues et the blocage in City Hall
- I ask you to elect me on October 24 as your next counselor
I will fight for
- Less bureaucracy in City Hall
- More efficient social services for our vulnerable population
- More safety for our families
- More support for local business
- More protection for our heritage
People for Rideau Vanier, Elect Patrick Auguste to not miss this opportunity to have a strong voice and a strong representation in City Hall
Hicham Boutaleb
Political experience: None.
Professional experience: Academic in political history, music, film, photography, teacher.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 5 years.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Ottawa River
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
As councillor, I want to tackle issues in housing, bureaucracy, and business. I have fresh perspectives and the determined energy needed to confront Rideau-Vanier's challenges, always actively hearing community concerns. If elected, I plan to advocate for our community to:
(1) Fix the Rideau-Vanier homelessness problem where people are carelessly abandoned on the street.
(2) Fight the "High-rise Condo Virus" spreading like wildfire that bulldoze our heritage neighbourhood. We must restore green spaces and essential services and stop the "uglification" of Ottawa.
(3) Improve public transit and hold OC Transpo accountable for years of embarrassingly unreliable services.
My home is Ottawa and my children were born in Ottawa. I taught English in Europe for 20 years, and History, while freelancing as a photographer & musician, where I observed the contrasts in culture, people, and services. I missed and appreciated Canadian openness and positivity, and its official bilingual heritage. Through my studies and personal experiences, I became more politically-aware. Since moving to Ottawa in 2017, I've been advocating for improved public/social services, climate action, public transport.
I believe we can only improve, as societies and as individuals, if we politically engage, comparing/contrasting ourselves to our potential, our peers, and with honesty, in our reflection. Here's hoping, whoever wins this election, we'll leave Ottawa a kinder, greener, happier place for our children and grandchildren.
Tyler Cybulski
Political experience: I have no political background
Professional experience: I have been an entrepreneur and product designer for most of my professional life.
How long have you lived in Ottawa?I have lived in Ottawa for thirteen years.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark?I have always loved taking a walk along the Rideau Canal
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: My campaign has been focussed on the issues in our community that have been ignored for too long. I’m committed to being a councillor that finally addresses our ward’s opioid crisis, chronic homelessness, crime and housing shortages.
Burthomley Douzable
Political experience: volunteering for provincial and federal elections
Professional experience:
Burthomley Douzable has a long and varied work experience. She worked as a flight attendant for an airline and was in charge of a non-governmental organization (NGO) working in the humanitarian field in her home country.
For several years, in Canada, she has been working in different institutions providing health care to the Canadian population. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Burthomley Douzable has been very active in helping to eradicate this disease in Canada. Specifically, she worked in Quebec as a Public Health Advisor for the Canadian Red Cross and as a Planning, Programming and Research Officer (PPRA) for the CIUSSS Centre-Sud de l'Ile de Montréal. As a health care professional, she continues to provide health care to our seniors in various retirement and long-term care homes in Ottawa.
Burthomley Douzable trained in communications, marketing, and languages (Spanish, Italian, French, English and Creole) in her home country. She studied nursing at Niagara College (Ontario, Canada). She then completed another nursing program at the Ideal Professional Institute (Florida, USA).
How long have you lived in Ottawa? I have been living in Canada for 14 years.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? My favorite location in Ottawa is Vanier.
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
- Safe Environment: One of my priorities is to promote Rideau-Vanier as a healthy, safe, violence-free and drug-free environment for youth.
- Affordable and Decent Housing: Housing prices have risen dramatically in the capital over the past few years and new construction offers apartments that are too expensive for the average family. To help such families who are already struggling to make ends meet, the solution is to promote more affordable community housing.
- Homeless Shelters: Having shelters for the homeless is also a persistent issue within the Rideau-Vanier neighborhood. I will work to increase the number of rooms available and to create new ones to help solve this major problem in the neighborhood.
- Public Transportation: Facilitating the movement of the population in the area by creating additional transportation routes and then increasing the frequency of bus service - review the bus schedule and increase the availability of buses at night and on weekends.
- Promote Rideau-Vanier local businesses: To make the Rideau-Vanier district one of the top places to do business - to promote other arteries for economic investment such as McArthur Avenue and Donald Street - to continue to strengthen the growth of the Montreal Road.
- Promote Rideau-Vanier art and culture: Rideau-Vanier has a very diverse community - an extraordinary wealth of culture and arts to showcase and that we will build strong ties between the different communities.
- Accessibility of Services: I will work to Reduce the inequality of access to certain services across Rideau-Vanier - Strengthen reception and information services for newcomers - Promote settlement and integration programs in the community.
- Rideau-Vanier à l’ECOUTE: I will create a listening service to take the concerns and suggestions of the Rideau-Vanier community.
Julie Fiala
Political experience:
I ran as a candidate in the provincial by-election for Ottawa-Vanier in 2020. I have also volunteered and worked in past campaigns of different political stripes, both federally and provincially, since 2015, in Ontario as well as Alberta.
Professional experience: I am a professor of Humanities and Art, where I teach in many areas from the Arts to the Sciences. This means that the breadth of my knowledge is vast. I am a thinker and a doer, with a great deal of hands-on experience in real-world contexts. As an artist and researcher, I have even worked in war zones to create better and more peaceful communities. Firmly, my experience has been centred around Ottawa-Vanier for 43 years – my entire life. I have also worked for over 25 years with organisations in both the public and the private sectors. As an entrepreneur, artist, and teacher, I do everything from accounting and bookkeeping to designing projects and writing my communications. Additionally, I am experienced in devising policy for both non-profit organisations and businesses, big and small. I also have a great deal of experience growing and managing budgets. Lastly, this year, I was a senior consultant on a housing project for francophone seniors living in Ottawa.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? For most of my life.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Rideau-Falls
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
My vision for Rideau-Vanier and Ottawa at large is centred around three “Hs”: Housing for all, Hospitality and Humanity. I strive to get there by listening to you with great humility. Let’s make our community better, safer, and more accessible. As your city councillor, I will work to:
- Pressure all levels of government for affordable quality housing.
- Fight to improve neighbourhood and public safety through better policing practices and neighbourhood watch.
- Improve emergency and social services.
- Focus immediately on the safety, security, and housing of vulnerable women and children.
- Increase services for seniors and children.
- Encourage active transportation through improvements to road safety, including the expansion of the Cummings Bridge.
- Advocate for reliable public transport and free service for seniors and Para Transpo riders.
- Continue the fight for bilingual services and education across the city.
- Freeze residential property tax for one year and demand a spending review of the city budget.
- Promote small businesses and cut red tape.
- Protect heritage buildings and collective history.
- Eliminate hunger within one year by increasing food bank budgets and food education.
- Listen to you and respond quickly. Always.
Jwane Izzetpanah
No response from the candidate
Kim Leclerc
Political experience: Former ministerial advisor at the provincial and federal levels, as well as in France, in the areas of Francophonie, Revenue, Tourism, Sports, Youth Protection, Persons with Disabilities and Accessibility. Candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada in 2006.
Professional experience: Strategy and public affairs consultant, former manager in the health network and factory worker during my studies.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? Almost 7 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Major’s Hill Park and the impressive view from there.
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer:
Our community is evolving at an impressive pace and the challenges are not diminishing.
I am here for you, to lead change and to ensure that our community retains its soul and is safe, affordable and progressive.
Alex Osorio
Political experience: None
Professional experience: Small business owner prior to COVID. Founder of the Fire of God Community Outreach Centre for over 25 years serving up to 800 families each week with a variety of community services.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? 37 years
What's your favourite Ottawa landmark? Rideau Canal
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
We are on a mission to:
1. Invest in our community safety
2. Invest in cleaning up our neighborhoods.
3. And Invest in our community transit
That is why my plan is to increase funding for alternative services like mental health & addiction-focused first responders.
Increase funding to make sure our community gets cleaned.
Fix our transit to service people who live in Vanier, Lowertown and Sandy Hill and not just 9 to 5 commuters. Increase funding for para-transport to reduce long wait times.
Stephanie Plante
Political experience:I worked at Elections Canada for many years, helping to organize elections all over the country, and participated in many election observation missions around the globe. I currently teach a course on Municipal Governance at the University of Ottawa.
Professional experience: I work on Parliament Hill in administration. Prior to that, I worked at Elections Canada and I teach a course at the Faculty of Common Law at the University of Ottawa.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? For almost 20 years
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? This is hard for me to choose. Our Ward includes so many gems: Canada’s largest bilingual university, Ottawa’s busiest mall, the Byward Market, the history and heritage of Lowertown and Sandy Hill as well as the Francophonie and vitality of Vanier. I love it all!
Describe your platform in 280 words or fewer:
If elected these are my top three pledges to Rideau-Vanier residents and the great citizens of Ottawa:
- Address the shortage of family doctors in our ward and city by working to establish a doctor recruitment program. Many municipalities have put efforts into recruiting family physicians. I want the City to consult with physicians to see how we can make Ottawa an attractive place for family physicians to work and stay;
- Work for housing options for all: Rideau-Vanier is special because we have a diversity of residents but it has become unaffordable. We need to ensure the longevity and vitality of our public housing options and ensure that those who want to live here can afford to do so; an
- Work to make our neighborhoods safer. Residents have told me over and over that they want safe streets, access to public toilets, water fountains, more public art and less garbage. Our most historic neighborhood deserves nothing less.
Laura Shantz
Political experience: I have spoken at numerous municipal boards and committees and volunteered on different campaigns in the past. This is my first time running for office.
Professional experience: I am a civic engagement coordinator (currently on leave), researcher and part-time University of Ottawa professor. I have held a wide range of positions in advocacy, policy development, research, and civic engagement. I spent five years as a front line worker within the shelter system in Ottawa and as a student, I held multiple difficult jobs to support myself.
How long have you lived in Ottawa? I’ve lived in Ottawa since 2001 and in Vanier since 2008.
Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Maman (the spider) and the Alexandra bridge
Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer:
I want Rideau-Vanier to be a place where we can all thrive and succeed. Key issues in the community are: affordable housing, public & active transit, climate justice, and accessibility. I believe in listening to residents' lived experiences and acting on evidence-based solutions.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available for all adults in Ottawa today
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada and how Fiona compared
As Atlantic Canadians grapple with the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona, CTVNews.ca takes a look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'No power, no heat': Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without electricity
In Halifax, the sound of generators has been breaking the quiet after the storm, as thousands of residents remain without electricity in the wake of Fiona.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers Monday morning.
-
Suspect identified after hidden camera found in Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
Police have identified a suspect in connection with an investigation into a hidden camera that was found in a Tim Hortons bathroom in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Brossard triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
-
Meteorologist reacts to Fiona: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
NTV News' Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr offered a grim account of the impact post-tropical storm Fiona had on the southern part of Newfoundland and Labrador.
London
-
Ingersoll bride ghosted by wedding photographer
A London businessman at the centre of a dispute over the right to occupy a church in Ottawa is now facing questions here at home. William Komer, a director of the group ‘United People of Canada,’ a group sympathetic to the so-called freedom convoy, has several for-profit ventures in our region.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Ark Aid Street Mission has more questions than answers
Faith-based groups have more questions than answers as they continue to fight the City of London’s recent zoning by-law infraction handed to First Baptist Church and the Ark Aid Street Mission.
Winnipeg
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Support for Manitoba PCs has slipped since last election, NDP holds the lead
It has been three years since the governing Progressive Conservative party was re-elected in Manitoba, but new data shows support for the party has slipped as more Manitobans look to the NDP.
-
Winnipeggers urged to use walk-in clinics to ease wait times in ERs
With people waiting hours to get care in Winnipeg's emergency and urgent care departments, the health region's top doctor is urging people to consider visiting walk-in clinics instead.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating after man attempts to lure teen into car in Listowel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.
-
'It is frustrating': Shantz Family Farm suspends pick your own pumpkins due to dry growing season
A field that is normally dotted with orange pumpkins, bringing families flocking to it to pick the perfect pumpkin, looks a lot different this year.
-
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Calgary
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks
The game-winning goal in his first game made for a solid first impression for Jonathan Huberdeau in his Calgary Flames debut.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the high 20s this week
Summer-like conditions continue for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Edmonton
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lasts all week
It'll be a warmer-than-average end to September in Edmonton and across most of central and northern Alberta.
-
Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets
Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments
B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.
-
Crowd takes to Vancouver streets to protest Iranian regime
An afternoon rally was held at the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman while in police custody.
-
North Vancouver neighbours rally to save skunk with plastic lid stuck around its neck
When Bryan and Mira O’Connor first saw a video from the woods near their North Vancouver home of a skunk with a plastic dome lid wrapped tightly around its neck, they knew they had to do something.
Regina
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.