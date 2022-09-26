Meet the candidates in Ward 1 – Orleans East-Cumberland

Orléans East-Cumberland

Orléans East-Cumberland is the new name for the ward of Orleans. There are three candidates running for councillor in the ward, including incumbent Matthew Luloff. The ward includes Orleans, Fallingbrook, Cardinal Creek, Notting Gate and Springridge.

2018 municipal election voter turnout: 43.14 per cent

Projected 2022 population: 50,504 people

Projected 2026 population: 52,751

CTV News Ottawa invited all registered candidates to answer a questionnaire and submit a video introducing themselves to voters. (Some candidates submitted the requested 280 characters to describe their platform,while others submitted 280 words – CTVNewsOttawa.ca accepted both).

Rosemee Cantave

Political experience: Everything is politics.

Professional experience: Physician, researcher.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? 15 years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Petrie Island

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: I intend to represent my ward by bringing the voice of our constituents at the center of decision making and driving a citizen-focused agenda to serve our growing community in an inclusive way.

Political experience:For the better part of a decade I've spent time volunteering and working on election campaigns at all levels of government. Outside of this, I've been working to encourage the provincial government to ban the use of NDAs in cases of discrimination and harassment.

Professional experience: For several years I worked for Spectrasonic, a local concert organizer. Since leaving the company I've been working to build a not-for-profit to support women in the music industry.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? Seven years

Favourite Ottawa location/landmark? Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: I built my platform hand in hand with neighbours to ensure we can put forward ideas that work for everyone. I'm focused on improving important services like public transit, ensuring infrastructure improvements meet the needs of residents and providing support for small businesses across the ward. Additionally, I'm focused on ensuring all residents have access to critical services with services like a mobile food bank, expanded healthcare services and a veterans food bank.

Political experience: Eight years on Parliament Hill, and in ministerial offices, four years as an elected Councillor. I have also worked on political campaigns since 2002. I hold a degree from Carleton University in public affairs and policy management.

Professional experience: I worked for several members of parliament as well as for the Minister of National Defence. Before working in government, I was is an infantry soldier and served overseas in Afghanistan.

How long have you lived in Ottawa? My entire 38 years with the exception of my time posted to rural Manitoba between 2006 and 2009.

What's your favourite Ottawa landmark? I feel like deep love for the Mer Bleue Bog and the pathways around it. As a Boy Scout, we used to spend quite a bit of time there, and now I enjoy taking my children there. I especially enjoy it when we feel like we have it to ourselves. It is an absolutely incredible and peaceful place.

Describe your platform in 280 characters or fewer: I am running on a platform of building our economy, building our community, and building support for those who serve. You can view my full platform at www.mattluloff.com.