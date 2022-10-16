Meet the candidates for school board trustee in Ottawa's municipal election

When Ottawa voters head to the polls on Oct. 24 to vote for mayor and councillor, they will also be marking the ballot for a school board trustee.

All electors will vote for one school board trustee for either the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est or the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

Each board has trustees who are elected to serve a four-year term, and will vote on all issues affecting the school board, including the multi-million dollar budgets.

"A trustee's role is to maintain a focus on student achievement, well-being and equity and to participate in making decisions that benefit the board's entire jurisdiction while representing the interests of their constituents," says the Ontario Public School Board Association on its website.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says under the Education Act, trustees are mandated to:

Promote student achievement and well-being

Deliver effective and appropriate educational programs

Develop, maintain and monitor effectiveness of school board policies

Develop, communicate and review annually a Strategic Plan

Monitor the performance of the Director of Education

Practice responsible stewardship of school board resources

Required Qualifications

The Ontario Public School Board Association says a person is qualified to be elected as a school board trustee if the person is qualified to vote in a school board election and is a resident of the school board district.

Qualifications include:

Must be a Canadian citizen

Must be a resident of the board area

At least 18 years of age

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says candidates for trustees must be a public school tax supporter. The Ottawa Catholic School Board says candidates must be Roman Catholic and a supporter of the board.

Candidates for the CECCE and CEPEO must be a taxpayer of the school board, and your first language is French.

Trustee honoraria

The Ontario Public School Board Association says the honorarium for school board trustees ranges from $7,500 to $29,500.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says effective Dec. 1, 2021, the trustee honoraria is $16,743 for trustees, $21,102 for the vice chair and $25,461 for the board chair.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the honoraria is $13,721 for trustees, $17,338 for the vice chair and $20,955 for the board chair.

Meet the Candidates for Trustee

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Mardi de Kemp

Jeff Darwin

Scott Phelan

Zone 2

Sandra Moore

Alex Sithole

Zone 3

Brian Coburn

Marguerite Gravelle

Paul Safi

Zone 4

Greg Hopkins

Spencer Warren

Nicolas Caravaggio

Zone 5

Joanne MacEwan

Marc Belisle

Zone 6

Eugene Milito

Glen Armstrong

Melissa Fraser-Arnott

Patrick Suwalski

Zone 7

Jeremy Wittet

Danny Arrais

Zone 8

Mark D. Mullan

Christopher Andrew John Kelly

Zone 9

Shelley Lawrence

Guillermo Fernandez

Jenny Rivera

Zone 10

Cindy Desclouds-Simpson

Cameron Bonesso

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Gananatha Subrahmanyam

Jonathon Salinas

Lynn Scott

Zone 2

Ashley Darling

Alex Rochman

Alastair Luft

Alysha Aziz

Michael Edwards

Thomas DeGroot

Zone 3

Donna Blackburn

Patricia Kmiec

Natalie Rowe

Zone 4

Suzanne Nash

Kevin Wright

Rasha Alnaqeeb

Zone 5

Steven Warren

Amanda Presley

Gemma Nicholson

Zone 6

Keith de Silvia-Legault

Lyra Evans

Ryan Ward

Shannon Boschy

Anthony Hope

Jennifer Moroziuk

Zone 7

Jennifer Jennekens

Maria Inam Khan

Zone 8

Shannon Kramer

Donna Dickson

Chanel Pfahl

Zone 9

Jessie-Lee Wallace

Nili Kaplan-Myrth

Josh Rachlis

Zone 10

Justine Bell

John Bitzan

Zone 11

Matthew Lee

Mamata Dutta

Ryan St-Jean

Maher Jebara

Zone 12

Sandra Griffith-Bonaparte

Peter Heyck

Cathryne Milburn

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Zone 4

Jolène Savoie-Day (acclaimed)

Zone 5

Chad Mariage

Claude Lalonde

Zone 6

Franklin Epape

Denis Forget

Zone 7

Robert Rainboth (acclaimed)

Zone 8

Dan Boudria (acclaimed)

Zone 9

Johanne Lacombe (acclaimed)

Zone 10

Léo Cardinal

Monique Briand

Zone 11

André Thibodeau (acclaimed)

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO

Zone 6

Marc Roy (acclaimed)

Zone 7

Nenette Ntema-Mbudi

Philippe Landry

Zone 8

Denis Labrèche

Annila Tharakan

Zone 9

Marielle Godbout

Joël Beddows

Mahdi Djama Aouled

Zone 10

Sonia Boudreault

Warsama Aden

Joseph-Alphonse André

Zone 11

Jacinthe Marcil (acclaimed)

Zone 12