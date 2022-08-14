Meet the candidates for mayor and councillor in the city of Ottawa election

Ottawa residents head to the polls in ten weeks to elect a new mayor and councillor.

With five days left to register to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee, there are 13 candidates on the ballot for mayor of Ottawa and 80 candidates running in one of the 24 wards across the city of Ottawa.

The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates for mayor and councillor currently registered to run.

CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

There are currently 13 candidates for mayor:

Brandon Bay

Brandon Bay is a software developer. For more information, visit brandonbay.ca.

Zeb Chebib

There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa.

Bob Chiarelli

Bob Chiarelli is a former Ottawa mayor and MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean. Visit bobchiarelli.ca for more information.

Bernard Couchman

For more information, visit bernardcouchman.ca.

Celine Debassige

There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa, but an Instagram page was provided.

Gregory Guevara

There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa.

Nour Kadri

Nour Kadri is a professor at the University of Ottawa and is the President and CEO of Skyline Health Systems. For more information, visit https://votekadri.nationbuilder.com/

Graham MacDonald

Graham MacDonald's website says he has over a decade of experience working with government agencies in regards to mortuary affairs and services, including working as a contractor for the Ontario Chief Coroners' Office. For more information, visit www.macdonald4mayor.com.

Mike Maguire

Mike Maguire ran for mayor in the 2014 municipal election, finishing second to Mayor Jim Watson. His website says Maguire has extensive experience in business and decades of volunteer experience. For more information, visit mikeforottawa.ca.

Catherine McKenney

Catherine McKenney has served as councillor for Somerset Ward since 2014. McKenney previously worked for former councillor Alex Munter and was a Strategic Advisor to the Deputy City Manager. For more information, visit www.mckenney2022.ca.

Ade Olumide

Ade Olumide's public service includes serving as the former president of the Ottawa Taxpayer Advocacy Group. For more information, visit www.adeolumide.ca.

Param Singh

Param Singh has been a police officer with the Ottawa Police Service since 2002. For more information, visit www.voteparam.com.

Mark Sutcliffe

Mark Sutcliffe is a broadcaster and entrepreneur. He co-founded the Ottawa Business Journal and worked on Newstalk 580 CFRA and CityNews. For more information, visit marksutcliffe.ca.

Ward 1 – Orleans East – Cumberland

Rosemee Cantave

Tessa Franklin

Matthew Luloff (Incumbent)

Ward 2 – Orleans West – Innes

Laura Dudas (Incumbent)

Ward 3 – Barrhaven West

Jay Chadha

Sadaf Ebrahim

David Hill

Taayo Simmonds

Incumbent Jan Harder is not seeking re-election

Ward 4 – Kanata North

Viorel Copil

Cathy Curry (Incumbent)

Christine Moulaison

Ward 5 – West Carleton – March

Nick Drain

Colin Driscoll

Clarke Kelly

Stephanie Maghnam

Greg Patacairk

Nagmani Sharma

Incumbent Eli El-Chantiry is not seeking re-election

Ward 6 – Stittsville

Mathew Duchesne

Glen Gower (Incumbent)

Tanya Hein

Kevin Hua

Ward 7 – Bay

Robert Hill

Theresa Kavanagh (Incumbent)

Ward 8 – College

Wendy Davidson

Laine Johnson

Granda Kopytko

Pat McGarry

Incumbent Rick Chiarelli has not said whether he is seeking re-election.

Ward 9 - Knoxdale-Merivale

Joseph Ben-Ami

James Dean

Sean Devine

Myles Egli

Peter Anthony Weber

Peter Westaway

Incumbent Keith Egli is not seeking re-election.

Ward 10 - Gloucester-Southgate

Aria Alavi

Hussein Mahmoud

John Redins

Incumbent Diane Deans is not seeking re-election

Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Miranda Gray

Tim Tierney (Incumbent)

Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier

Patrick Auguste

Tyler Cybulski

Julie Fiala

Jwane Izzetpanah

Alex Osorio

Laura Shantz

Incumbent Mathieu Fleury is not seeking re-election

Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe

Rawlson King (Incumbent)

Ward 14 - Somerset

Stuart MacKay

Brandon Russell

Ariel Troster

Incumbent Catherine McKenney is running for mayor.

Ward 15 – Kitchissippi

Oonagh Fitzgerald

Jeff Leiper (Incumbent)

Dan Stringer

Ward 16 – River

Riley Brockington (Incumbent)

Ethan Sabourin

Ward 17 – Capital

Rebecca Bromwich

Shawn Menard (Incumbent)

Ward 18 – Alta Vista

Marty Carr

Carolyn Kropp

Incumbent Jean Cloutier is not seeking re-election.

Ward 19 – Orleans South – Navan

Yvette Ashiri

Catherine Kitts (Incumbent)

Ward 20 – Osgoode

George Darouze (Incumbent)

Bob Masaro

Dan O'Brien

Doug Thompson

Ward 21 – Rideau-Jock

David Brown

Leigh-Andrea Brunet

Michael J. Nowak

Patty Searl

Kevin Setia

Incumbent Scott Moffatt is not seeking re-election.

Ward 22 – Riverside South-Findlay Creek

Steve Desroches

Em McLellan

Incumbent Carol Anne Meehan is not seeking re-election

Ward 23 – Kanata South

Erin Coffin

Mike Dawson

Rouba Fattal

Allan Hubley (Incumbent)

Bina Shah

Ward 24 – Barrhaven East

Patrick Brennan

Kathleen Caught

Richard Garrick

Dominik Janelle

Wilson Lo

Barrhaven East is a new ward for the 2022 municipal election.