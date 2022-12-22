Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas

While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their house for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.

Inside Shelley Firth and Paul Gardiner's home, the Christmas spirit is alive and well, overflowing from room to room.

"Some people decorate different than I do," Shelley smiled. "This is how I do it."

It's a tradition years in the making, all starting with that special Christmas feeling she remembered as a child.

"We had a really great childhood. There was seven of us in the whole family and our Christmases were really special," she said. "Our mom always did a lot of baking and decorating.

"I just carried that on to my own home, my first home that I had, and then it just evolved from there," she added.

The couple usually begins set up after Remembrance Day, but started on Nov. 1 this year.

"My son was coming from Thunder Bay and I wanted him to have a Christmas ambiance when he came," Shelley said, "I just wanted to share that with him because I hadn't seen him for three years."

The hundreds of items in this year's display, if not thousands, took 19 days to complete. The display is always a bit different than the previous year.

"We take pictures the year before so we know," Paul laughed. "We probably have 25 Rubbermaid bins, plus larger bins and trees that we don't put away. They just go up in my attic in the garage."

Larger items all have names, like the four-foot-tall mice, Gouda and Feta.

Then there's Carleton the snowman, purchased at Carleton Cards in the former 1000 Islands Mall.

"I've got a lot of favourites and that's why I get emotional because they mean a lot to me," Shelley said. "My husband names all our large items. They are almost like family and children to us."

Thier favourite room is the sunroom out back, which boasts dozens of Christmas trees.

"Last count we think it's about 35 just in the room," said Shelley. "But as we check out the other rooms in the home you'll see that there's a lot more to it!"

While the bedrooms in the house are not decorated, the bathroom is, with snowmen and even more Christmas trees.

"We just start going and put things where we think they need to be and then it just keeps flowing," added Paul.

While Shelley has last say on the display, Paul has work to do as well.

"What I do is the electrical. So we have little remotes that turn everything on." he said. "That's my job. Setting things up, that's her job."

The couple says they shop year-round, taking advantage of off-season discounts, and spend a few days in the fall making other decorations from scratch.

The pandemic limited their options with crafts show cancelled, so a lot of ideas came from catalogues or websites.

"A lot of my stuff is old, I've had it for maybe 25 or 30 years," Shelley said. "Because we couldn't go, we decided we would make our own so some of the things here are homemade and we try to get that going in October."

"We try and leave the windows open a little bit for some people," smiled Paul. "They'll be walking by and they'll stop and look in, that sort of thing."

The Christmas tradition is revered by close friends and family, who get to enjoy the display year after year.

"We have close friends, neighbours, co-workers and family that we share this with and it's becoming a tradition," siad Shelley. "They can't believe it. I mean, it's overwhelming, I think, more than anything. So that's the reaction I love to get."

The couple starts to take down decorations in mid-January, but some displays last into February.

"It almost makes you feel sad when we get rid of it, you know?" Paul said. "The house is just so empty. We leave some things up because Shelley decorates for other seasonal events so we always have something up in the house it seems, but once we get rid of Christmas, the house is empty."

"I just love, it gives me joy," Shelley added, her voice breaking. "I'm getting emotional here, but it means a lot to have this and to share it with other people."

