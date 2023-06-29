Meet the 2023 Ottawa Senators draft picks

The Ottawa Senators welcomed five new players to the club during the NHL draft in Nashville this week.

The Senators did not have a draft pick in the first three rounds of the draft following trades.

The Senators traded its first-round pick in this year's draft to Arizona for defenceman Jakob Chychrun, while the Senators second-round pick was traded to Chicago along with Nikita Zaitsev. The club's third-round selection was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs along with Matt Murray.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca introduces you to the five Senators players selected during the NHL draft.

Hoyt Stanley

The Ottawa Senators selected defenceman Hoyt Stanley in the fourth round with the 108th selection.

The 18-year-old Stanley plays with the Victoria Grizzles of the BCHL.

Hoyt is 6'2", 187 lbs. from West Vancouver.

Matthew Andonovski

The Senators picked defenceman Matthew Andonovski in the fifth round, 140th overall.

The 18-year-old plays with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey league.

Andonovski is 6'2", 200 lbs. He is from Markham, Ont.

Owen Beckner

The Senators selected Owen Beckner in the seventh round, 204th overall.

The 18-year-old from Victoria played with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL last season.

Beckner is 6'2", 121 lbs.

Vladimir Nikitin

The Senators picked Vladimir Nikitin in the seventh round, 207th overall.

The 18-year-old goaltender played with Barys Nur-Sultan (U20) in Kazakhstan.

Nikitin is 6'4", 192 lbs.

Nicholas VanTassell

The Senators selected centre Nicholas VanTassell in the seventh round, 215th overall.

The 19-year-old played with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

VanTassell is 6'4", 196 lbs.