    • McKeen Metro reopens to customers following Glebe fire

    The McKeen Metro grocery store on Bank Street in the Glebe has reopened, following a fire at the pharmacy next door on Sunday morning.

    The store was closed on Sunday and on Monday morning due to smoke damage from the fire at the Glebe Apothecary, but reopened to customers late Monday afternoon.

    "The store is safe and will look a bit different for the time being," McKeen Metro said on Facebook.

    "We will be operating at a limited capacity with no deli or in-store bakery products available until further notice."

    Glebe Apothecary fire on Sunday, March 24, 2024 (Scott Stilborn/OFS)Ottawa Fire Services say the 3-alarm blaze was contained to the Glebe Apothecary next door. Significant smoke was seen across Bank Street after the fire began at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

     

    Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio says there is approximately $700,000 in damage at the pharmacy.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

