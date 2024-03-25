McKeen Metro closed until further notice following Glebe fire

The McKeen Metro grocery store on Bank Street in the Glebe remains closed from smoke damage caused by a fire at the pharmacy next door on Sunday morning.

Yellow caution tape and a sign notifying customers of the closure was seen on the front doors of the grocery store on Monday.

Shoppers were seen with grocery bags not knowing of the closure, only to be turned away.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we get ready to get back to business soon," the grocery store said in a Facebook post.

The owners of McKeen Metro would not speak on camera, but told CTV News they are unsure when they will be able to reopen.

Inspectors are assessing the scene to determine the amount of smoke damage and an opening date.

Glebe Apothecary fire on Sunday, March 24, 2024 (Scott Stilborn/OFS)Ottawa Fire Services say the 3-alarm blaze was contained to the Glebe Apothecary next door. Significant smoke was seen across Bank Street after the fire began at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio says there is approximately $700,000 in damage at the pharmacy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.