OTTAWA -- A worker at a McDonald’s restaurant east of downtown has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee at the restaurant at 594 Montreal Rd. near St. Laurent Boulevard, reported the positive test on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

“Local health authorities confirmed this report,” spokesperson Ryma Boussoufa said in the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant.”

The restaurant will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitation from a third-party cleaner, the statement said.

The emplpyee last worked on April 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fellow employees who may have had close contact with them are being asked to self-quarantine.

McDonald’s is asking any customers who visited the store that day to take direction from Ottawa Public Health’s web page on reporting symptoms.