OTTAWA -- McDonald’s Canada is reopening one Ottawa location for takeout service as part of a plan to reopen restaurants across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All restaurants were closed on March 21 due to COVID-19, except for drive-thru and delivery service

McDonald’s is testing new protective measures and procedures at 30 restaurants across Canada during the pandemic, including the location at 670 Bronson Ave, near the Queensway, in Ottawa.

“To keep our guests and hardworking employees safe, we’re approaching every stage of this transition gradually, beginning with enhanced safeguards in a small group of restaurants that we will test and learn from,” said Doug Fry, Senior Director, National Operations, McDonald’s Canada.

Fry also adds that McDonald’s is taking precautions, “we will continue to take the lead from all levels of government and local health authorities as we monitor and adapt what’s necessary in these test restaurants.”

What is the plan?

McDonald’s outlined its reopening plan in a press release issued on Tuesday,

The 30 test locations welcoming guests back in-restaurant for take-out service will start with the following measures in place:

Restaurants will re-open for takeout service in addition to remaining open for McDelivery, Curbside service and drive-thru. Dining room seating and Play Places will remain closed.

Contact-free service will extend to in-restaurant takeout

There will be dedicated restaurant entrances and exits, with social distancing markings inside and out, for both guests and McDelivery drivers.

Every second register will be used in-restaurant and will be fitted with protective screens

High-touch areas will be sanitized frequently including kiosks and washrooms, which will both be open.

Drink refills and reusable mugs will remain on hold, and condiment stations closed.

The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size.

McDonalds says that they will ensure that each employee feels comfortable working, and is healthy before each shift. Employees will be provided with disposable, non-medical masks, as well as gloves for those employees that handle cash and present orders to guests.

The Bronson location is the only Ottawa location to be involved in the testing. There are 13 locations in the Greater Toronto Area, two in Manitoba, four in British Columbia, and five in Alberta.