OTTAWA -- The McDonald’s restaurant on Bronson Avenue is the only one in Ottawa currently open for takeout service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s one of only 30 locations across Canada that McDonald’s Canada is using to test physical distancing measures as restrictions are eased across the country.

Most locations closed for dine-in service in March due to COVID-19. All restaurants were only open for drive-thru and delivery service.

Ashanti is a McDonald’s customer, and on Thursday she went inside the Bronson Avenue location, “the service was very fast, and the food was fresh - that’s something that I liked.”

She was greeted with new protective measures inside the restaurant, including plexiglass at the service counter, “I felt safe, because everybody had their masks on, and everybody kept their distance.”

McDonalds is testing new protective measures and procedures at 30 locations in Canada, which include:

Restaurants will re-open for takeout service in addition to remaining open for McDelivery, curbside service and drive-thru. Dining room seating and Play Places will remain closed.

Contact-free service will extend to in-restaurant takeout

There will be dedicated restaurant entrances and exits, with social distancing markings inside and out, for both guests and McDelivery drivers.

Every second register will be used in-restaurant and will be fitted with protective screens

High-touch areas will be sanitized frequently including kiosks and washrooms, which will both be open.

Drink refills and reusable mugs will remain on hold, and condiment stations closed.

The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size.

“To keep our guests and hardworking employees safe, we’re approaching every stage of this transition gradually, beginning with enhanced safeguards in a small group of restaurants that we will test and learn from,” said Doug Fry, Senior Director, National Operations, McDonald’s Canada.

McDonald’s will also be checking the temperature of employees at the 30 restaurants open for takeout service.

When will other locations open to takeout?

“We will open when it’s right and ready to open, with the advice of our local health authorities as well,” says Fry.

As for Ashanti, she’s happy to be able to go inside.

”I got a nugget special, and it came right out of the grill; so yea, it’s hot and it’s good.”