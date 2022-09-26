Mayoral candidate Param Singh says empty buildings could be converted into affordable housing

Ottawa mayoral candidate Param Singh has announced his housing plan, which includes a vision of converting empty buildings to affordable housing.

Singh, a longtime Ottawa police officer, says he would continue investing in the city’s 10-year housing and homelessness plan, but proposed several ways to increase the city’s housing stock.

“I envision us converting empty buildings into affordable housing which can be achieved and accomplished in an affordable way. I envision utilizing and maximizing the city’s stock of land to produce new housing supply dedicated to affordable living. I envision utilizing the latest building technologies to build these safe, secure, and affordable homes. I envision working with the large developers of our city, to produce more affordable units within existing and developing communities and ensure that these homes meet the needs of growing families and remain affordable,” he wrote in a news release Monday.

Singh suggested funding the city spends on housing residents in temporary shelters and motels could be redirected to permanent affordable housing.

“The city spends millions of dollars per year on these temporary shelters and motels. We can take that same budget and provide individuals and families with a more permanent roof over their heads, a place to call home with all the basic amenities.”

He said he supports plans to develop bylaws against evicting tenants to renovate units and relist them at higher prices, a practice known as “renoviction” and he said he would strengthen bylaws that protect tenants.

Singh also said he would look at creating a non-profit housing acquisition strategy in Ottawa.

“We will work together (city and stakeholders) and identify places where we want to build these affordable homes. Using traditional and creative minds, we will then create programs and initiatives that would use these data points to provide the city with opportunities to grow our supply of quality affordable housing and meet our social commitment to all our residents,” he wrote.

Housing has been a major issue on the municipal election campaign, with several mayoral candidates issuing housing platforms. Singh is one of 14 people running for mayor.

Mark Sutcliffe is pledging to build 100,000 new homes in the city over the next 10 years and 1,000 new community housing units per year.

Catherine McKenney is vowing to end chronic homelessness (that is, relying on shelters or temporary accommodations for more than six months) within four years by building supportive housing using federal funds.

Mike Maguire says he would create a personal housing assistance subsidy that is tied to the individual and not the unit, meaning they can move and still receive aid.

Election Day is Oct. 24. Special advance voting runs until Sept. 27 and there are two other advance voting days in October.