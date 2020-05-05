OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson says he’s “very satisfied” with the work of Ottawa’s medical officer of health and the team at Ottawa Public Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Tuesday that he’s “disappointed in the chief medical officers in some regions” for the COVID-19 testing rates.

“I’m not going to name them – they know who they are – start picking up your socks and start doing testing.”

Speaking on Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Newstalk 580 CFRA, Watson was asked about Ford’s comments on COVID-19 testing across Ontario.

“I’m very satisfied with the level of testing, and secondly very satisfied with Dr. (Vera) Etches. I think she’s been a remarkable leader who has been both strong and compassionate, efficient and a real role model for other medical officers of health,” Watson said Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t know which other medical officers of health the Premier is talking about, but we’re very satisfied with Dr. Etches and the team she’s put together.”

Watson says Dr. Etches and Ottawa Public Health have been working around the clock to test people for COVID-19, to open the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, and expand COVID-19 testing into long-term care homes.

Ontario set a goal of conducting 16,000 COVID-19 tests a day by May 6. After 17,146 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period ending Sunday, only 10,654 tests were conducted on Monday.

The Premier said Tuesday afternoon that half of Ontario's 34 chief medical officers are "knocking it out of the park,"

"When you have 34 of them, you see 17 of them performing extremely well and then you see the other 17, the tier looks like a ski slope going down. I just want to ask them 'What's the problem, why aren't you testing?"

With files from CTV News Toronto's Kayla Goodfield.