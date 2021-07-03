Advertisement
Mayor of Clarence-Rockland dies
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 12:50PM EDT
Clarence-Rockland Mayor Guy Desjardins passed away on Saturday after a long illness. (Photo courtesy: City of Clarence-Rockland)
OTTAWA -- The mayor of Clarence-Rockland has passed away.
In a statement, the city of Clarence-Rockland announced Guy Desjardins died on Saturday after a long illness.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner Aline, his daughter Tanya, his sons Christian and Jason, and all his family," said a statement from the city.
In June, the town announced Desjardins requested a three-month leave of absence for health reasons.
Desjardins was elected mayor of Clarence-Rockland in 2014 after serving as a councillor. He was re-elected mayor in 2018.