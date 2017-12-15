

Mayor Jim Watson's emergency surgery this week was successful, and he will be back to City Hall in the new year.

That's the word from Watson's Chief of Staff, Serge Arpin.

Arpin says, in a statement to councillors, the mayor is spending a few more days recovering and is expected to leave the Queensway Carleton Hospital this weekend.

"Mayor Watson is very grateful for the well-wishes he has received over the course of the last few days," Arpin adds. "He is also very grateful for the quality care he is receiving from the tremendous staff at the Queensway Carleton."

Watson was hospitalized Wednesday, right after the budget meeting, and underwent an emergency apendectomy .