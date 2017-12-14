

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Mayor Jim Watson will be away from City Hall for the next few days after having his appendix removed.

The Mayor underwent surgery at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital last night.

In a statement, the Mayor’s Office says Watson left Wednesday’s Council meeting as he was “experiencing significant pain.”

Watson was at Council to pass the 2018 City of Ottawa budget.

In 2015, the Mayor was away from City Hall for several weeks after breaking his pelvis in a snowmobile crash.