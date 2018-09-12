

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person has been displaced by an early morning fire in Ottawa’s west-end.

Ottawa Fire says a woman called 911 just after 1 a.m. reporting a fire in the bedroom of her apartment at 2055 Carling Avenue.

911 dispatchers helped the woman safely exit the apartment, and active the building’s fire alarm system.

Shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, the fire in a mattress was extinguished.

No one was hurt.